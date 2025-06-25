Residential complex palma livadia

This elegant apartment is located in a prestigious new development offering a perfect blend of modern design, high-quality finishes, and comfort for everyday living.
Apartment Features:
Energy Efficiency Rating A
Open-plan layout: living room with dining area
Decorative false ceilings
Kitchen with soft-closing cabinets and granite countertops
Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom (for 2-bedroom apartments)
Flat shower with glass door
Floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes
Private storage rooms
Smart home provisions and concealed A/C units provision
Solar panels for water heating and water pressure system
Private roof garden and covered parking spaces
Optional parquet flooring
Development Amenities:
Gated community
Outdoor swimming pool
Fully equipped gym
Sauna and steam bath
Landscaped garden areas and spacious lobbies
Close to city center, shopping, dining, entertainment, and Blue Flag beaches
Easy access to the highway
This apartment is ideal for both permanent residence and investment, offering modern comfort, security, and a prestigious coastal location.