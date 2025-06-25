  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Residential complex palma livadia

Residential complex palma livadia

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$224,894
BTC
2.6750742
ETH
140.2120778
USDT
222 349.6186150
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 27573
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District
  • City
    Larnaca

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

This elegant apartment is located in a prestigious new development offering a perfect blend of modern design, high-quality finishes, and comfort for everyday living.

Apartment Features:

  • Energy Efficiency Rating A

  • Open-plan layout: living room with dining area

  • Decorative false ceilings

  • Kitchen with soft-closing cabinets and granite countertops

  • Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom (for 2-bedroom apartments)

  • Flat shower with glass door

  • Floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes

  • Private storage rooms

  • Smart home provisions and concealed A/C units provision

  • Solar panels for water heating and water pressure system

  • Private roof garden and covered parking spaces

  • Optional parquet flooring

Development Amenities:

  • Gated community

  • Outdoor swimming pool

  • Fully equipped gym

  • Sauna and steam bath

  • Landscaped garden areas and spacious lobbies

  • Close to city center, shopping, dining, entertainment, and Blue Flag beaches

  • Easy access to the highway

This apartment is ideal for both permanent residence and investment, offering modern comfort, security, and a prestigious coastal location.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 77.0
Price per m², USD 1,962
Apartment price, USD 151,101
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 110.0
Price per m², USD 2,598
Apartment price, USD 285,803

Location on the map

Larnaca, Cyprus
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Pine Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$453,039
Residential complex La Reina
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$205,580
Residential complex Flow
Foinikaria, Cyprus
from
$385,195
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$466,903
Residential complex Akakia Residences
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$225,000
You are viewing
Residential complex palma livadia
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$224,894
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Show all Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Residential complex NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
$195,861
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
🏡 For sale:7 1 bedroom apartments - from €168,000 + VAT6 2 bedroom apartments - from €249,000 + VAT3-bedroom apartments – all sold or not listed📌 General description of the project:3-storey house for 16 apartmentsAreas from 54 m2 to 107 m2Spacious verandas and ruf garden up to 32 m2Modern fi…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$576,620
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Angelonia is a modern apartment and villa complex in the center of Paphos, offering comfort and amenities for both living and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, next to Kings Avenue Shopping Center, restaurants, bars and the beach. The area is known for i…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Show all Residential complex Harmony
Residential complex Harmony
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,531
Area 118–206 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Harmony is a modern boutique development offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with a striking design and open-plan layouts that maximize space and natural light. Located just 700m from the beach and within walking distance to Tombs of the Kings, AUB University, and all key amenities, it c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
117.6
409,964
Apartment 3 rooms
206.3
655,941
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications