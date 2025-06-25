Residential complex palma livadia

This elegant apartment is located in a prestigious new development offering a perfect blend of modern design, high-quality finishes, and comfort for everyday living.

Apartment Features:

Energy Efficiency Rating A

Open-plan layout : living room with dining area

Decorative false ceilings

Kitchen with soft-closing cabinets and granite countertops

Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom (for 2-bedroom apartments)

Flat shower with glass door

Floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes

Private storage rooms

Smart home provisions and concealed A/C units provision

Solar panels for water heating and water pressure system

Private roof garden and covered parking spaces

Optional parquet flooring

Development Amenities:

Gated community

Outdoor swimming pool

Fully equipped gym

Sauna and steam bath

Landscaped garden areas and spacious lobbies

Close to city center, shopping, dining, entertainment , and Blue Flag beaches

Easy access to the highway

This apartment is ideal for both permanent residence and investment, offering modern comfort, security, and a prestigious coastal location.