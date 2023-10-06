Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk Region

Commercial real estate in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
8
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
8
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
8
Zhodzina
8
Sienicki sielski Saviet
7
Sluck
7
Smalyavichy
7
Smilavicki sielski Saviet
7
Show more
245 properties total found
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/9
  The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638
Office in Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/21
€32,238
Shop with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
€23,705
Commercial with driveways, with separate entrance in Nasilava, Belarus
Commercial with driveways, with separate entrance
Nasilava, Belarus
Area 4 m²
Number of floors 1
Garage in GC №5-R Youth district, Turlevsky s/s, D. Nosilovo. Area 24 m2 (3,83x5,73; height …
€2,057
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Borovlyany, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 1 775 m²
Floor 4/4
Excellent investment offer for the implementation of a business project. We are looking for …
€1,28M
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance, construction in progress in Zhodzina, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance, construction in progress
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Spacious commercial plot for sale! Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow 武 ➜ Excellent plot of 17 ac…
€18,300
Office 8 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Office 8 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€85,100
Manufacture with parking, with separate entrance in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with separate entrance
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 685 m²
Floor 1/1
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€303,421
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Sluck, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Sluck, Belarus
Area 944 m²
Number of floors 3
Interesting object at an interesting price in. Slutske! We bring to your attention a separat…
€179,208
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Pryluki, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 1 060 m²
Number of floors 4
The estate, which has a unique charisma near Minsk!  Address: ag. Priluki, Shkolnaya str.  ാ…
€265,209
Office 4 rooms new building, with separate entrance, with in a residential building in Lyasny, Belarus
Office 4 rooms new building, with separate entrance, with in a residential building
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale is an excellent room in the most developed and environmentally friendly suburb of M…
€103,353
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Shopping area Address: Slutsk, Melnichnaya str., D. 12B ⁇ そSell a good room for commercial…
€33,092
Commercial with furniture, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial with furniture, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 490 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale buildings of more than 1530 m2 + land plot of 2.8144 ha (ready to change the purpos…
€308,162
Manufacture in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Manufacture
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Complex of buildings in the city of Youth at the address of Youth, 10 Land plot 0.51 ha On t…
€142,229
Commercial real estate with internet, with surveillance security system, with security in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate with internet, with surveillance security system, with security
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 847 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer! In a picturesque place, in the massif of pine forest, near the river Rybchanka…
€126,109
Commercial real estate with internet, with security, with separate entrance in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate with internet, with security, with separate entrance
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 845 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer! In a picturesque place, in the massif of pine forest, near the river Rybchanka…
€126,109
Manufacture 41 room with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Manufacture 41 room with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Rooms 41
Area 1 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Heated commercial building with a plot in Old Roads!  Address: Old Roads, Kirova str., D. 78…
€73,011
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
 Trade room 5 km from MKAD Logoysky direction, in Borovlyany, Berezovaya Rocha str., 108.  E…
€35,083
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Jubiliejny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale building at the stop of public transport «The settlement of Jubilee» in ag. Senitsa…
€21,334
Shop in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of the premises, which will fit under a shopping store or catering facility. Sale as a …
€26,549
Shop with parking, with busy place in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with busy place
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Building for repair and maintenance of cars – 3 boxes with an area of 103.3 sq.m. Address: g…
€188,690
Manufacture with separate entrance in Akciabrski, Belarus
Manufacture with separate entrance
Akciabrski, Belarus
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale STO, land and building in the property Address: d. Plisa, Kopteva str., D. 30B. Sal…
€56,797
Commercial 1 room with separate entrance, with busy place in Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial 1 room with separate entrance, with busy place
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 2/2
Trade room in Zhodino Address: g. Zhodino, Mira Ave., D. 19A. ⁇ そSell Trade Room for sale …
€8,818
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with private sector in Cnianka, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with private sector
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an administrative building 0.5 km from Minsk near MKAD, the village of Tsnyanka!…
€94,819
Manufacture with driveways in carnievicy, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways
carnievicy, Belarus
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
Production base of 188.3 sq.m. with an adjacent area of 0.235 ha.  There is a household room…
€18,964
Commercial with security, with driveways in Sluck, Belarus
Commercial with security, with driveways
Sluck, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/1
Parking for sale in. Slutsk, on Lenin str., 96A. Land plot in permanent use area of 0.5714 …
€90,078
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
€80,596
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale one-storey detached commercial premises (name – shop.) The shop is located on the l…
€23,705
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale commercial premises in the city of Slutsk  Address: g. Slutsk Kononovich str., D. 4…
€36,031
Shop with parking, new building, with surveillance security system in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, new building, with surveillance security system
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/9
  The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638

Property types in Minsk Region

restaurants
offices
manufacture buildings
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir