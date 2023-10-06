UAE
Commercial real estate in Minsk Region, Belarus
Maladzyechna
8
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
8
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
8
Zhodzina
8
Sienicki sielski Saviet
7
Sluck
7
Smalyavichy
7
Smilavicki sielski Saviet
7
Lahojski sielski Saviet
5
Dzyarzhynsk
4
Haranski sielski Saviet
4
Pliski sielski Saviet
4
Stankauski sielski Saviet
4
Uzda
4
Visnieuski sielski Saviet
4
Zhdanovichy
4
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
3
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
3
Naracki sielski Saviet
3
Pleshchanitsy
3
245 properties total found
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m²
1/9
The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638
Recommend
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
32 m²
1/21
€32,238
Recommend
Shop with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
1/1
€23,705
Recommend
Commercial with driveways, with separate entrance
Nasilava, Belarus
4 m²
1
Garage in GC №5-R Youth district, Turlevsky s/s, D. Nosilovo. Area 24 m2 (3,83x5,73; height …
€2,057
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 775 m²
4/4
Excellent investment offer for the implementation of a business project. We are looking for …
€1,28M
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance, construction in progress
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 m²
Spacious commercial plot for sale! Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow 武 ➜ Excellent plot of 17 ac…
€18,300
Recommend
Office 8 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8
180 m²
3/3
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€85,100
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with separate entrance
Kalodishchy, Belarus
685 m²
1/1
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€303,421
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Sluck, Belarus
944 m²
3
Interesting object at an interesting price in. Slutske! We bring to your attention a separat…
€179,208
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Pryluki, Belarus
1 060 m²
4
The estate, which has a unique charisma near Minsk! Address: ag. Priluki, Shkolnaya str. ാ…
€265,209
Recommend
Office 4 rooms new building, with separate entrance, with in a residential building
Lyasny, Belarus
4
80 m²
1/9
For sale is an excellent room in the most developed and environmentally friendly suburb of M…
€103,353
Recommend
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
4
72 m²
1
Shopping area Address: Slutsk, Melnichnaya str., D. 12B ⁇ そSell a good room for commercial…
€33,092
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5
1 490 m²
1/1
For sale buildings of more than 1530 m2 + land plot of 2.8144 ha (ready to change the purpos…
€308,162
Recommend
Manufacture
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 000 m²
Complex of buildings in the city of Youth at the address of Youth, 10 Land plot 0.51 ha On t…
€142,229
Recommend
Commercial real estate with internet, with surveillance security system, with security
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
25
847 m²
2
Unique offer! In a picturesque place, in the massif of pine forest, near the river Rybchanka…
€126,109
Recommend
Commercial real estate with internet, with security, with separate entrance
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
25
845 m²
2
Unique offer! In a picturesque place, in the massif of pine forest, near the river Rybchanka…
€126,109
Recommend
Manufacture 41 room with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
41
1 101 m²
2
Heated commercial building with a plot in Old Roads! Address: Old Roads, Kirova str., D. 78…
€73,011
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borovlyany, Belarus
37 m²
3/4
Trade room 5 km from MKAD Logoysky direction, in Borovlyany, Berezovaya Rocha str., 108. E…
€35,083
Recommend
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Jubiliejny, Belarus
1
40 m²
1/1
For sale building at the stop of public transport «The settlement of Jubilee» in ag. Senitsa…
€21,334
Recommend
Shop
Barysaw, Belarus
120 m²
1/1
Sale of the premises, which will fit under a shopping store or catering facility. Sale as a …
€26,549
Recommend
Shop with parking, with busy place
Maladzyechna, Belarus
344 m²
1/1
Building for repair and maintenance of cars – 3 boxes with an area of 103.3 sq.m. Address: g…
€188,690
Recommend
Manufacture with separate entrance
Akciabrski, Belarus
235 m²
1/1
For sale STO, land and building in the property Address: d. Plisa, Kopteva str., D. 30B. Sal…
€56,797
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with separate entrance, with busy place
Zhodzina, Belarus
1
16 m²
2/2
Trade room in Zhodino Address: g. Zhodino, Mira Ave., D. 19A. ⁇ そSell Trade Room for sale …
€8,818
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with private sector
Cnianka, Belarus
202 m²
3
For sale is an administrative building 0.5 km from Minsk near MKAD, the village of Tsnyanka!…
€94,819
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways
carnievicy, Belarus
188 m²
1
Production base of 188.3 sq.m. with an adjacent area of 0.235 ha. There is a household room…
€18,964
Recommend
Commercial with security, with driveways
Sluck, Belarus
18 m²
1/1
Parking for sale in. Slutsk, on Lenin str., 96A. Land plot in permanent use area of 0.5714 …
€90,078
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Smalyavichy, Belarus
78 m²
1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
€80,596
Recommend
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Smalyavichy, Belarus
28 m²
1/1
For sale one-storey detached commercial premises (name – shop.) The shop is located on the l…
€23,705
Recommend
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
2
51 m²
1/5
For sale commercial premises in the city of Slutsk Address: g. Slutsk Kononovich str., D. 4…
€36,031
Recommend
Shop with parking, new building, with surveillance security system
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m²
1/9
The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638
Recommend
