  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rakauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

Commercial property 1 203 m² in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 203 m²
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 203 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a former children's health camp "Parus" in an ecologically clean place 30 km fro…
Price on request
Shop 95 m² in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
We will sell or rent with the right of purchase! ❤️ You can start your business tomorrow! Ad…
$69,900
