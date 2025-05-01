Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Uzda, Belarus

5 properties total found
Shop 95 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a ready-made business in the center of Uzda! For sale, a functioning store with fu…
$48,000
Commercial property 352 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Commercial property 352 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottage in the suburbs of Minsk! Possible transfer to non-residential fund. Location: 56 km …
$39,500
Commercial property 208 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Commercial property 208 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/1
Central communications (gas, water, electricity), asphalted access roads. The building is lo…
$30,000
Commercial property 95 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Commercial property 95 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial real estate for sale in the heart of the city of Uzd! This one-storey shopping pa…
$48,000
