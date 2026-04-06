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Сommercial property in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Warehouse 594 m² in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 594 m²
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 23
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention the former school building with an area of 593.6 sq.m. located at…
$31,000
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Commercial property 594 m² in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 594 m²
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 23
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention the former school building with an area of 593.6 sq.m. located at…
$31,000
VAT
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 859 m² in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 859 m²
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 859 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a site with a capital structure , located in the Poopoadre: Min…
$299,900
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