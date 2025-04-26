Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

Kamyanyets
24
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
19
Vysokaye
19
Vidamlanski selski Savet
10
141 property total found
3 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Kamenyuki 1923643-room apartment,…
$23,200
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 54.9 square meters.m, to…
$15,500
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Lenin str., 1984 p., 4/4 panel, 55.8 / 53.6 / 29.4 / 9.5,…
$15,600
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. Until 1940.P. Reconstruction of 2008. 1 floo…
$67,000
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Yakub Kolas str., 1993 p., 3/3 panel, 85.4 / 81.0 / 53.7 …
$38,000
House in Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A box of a residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB ~ 63.6 sq.m.,…
$37,000
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1972, 3/3 brick, 42.8 / 42.1 / 26.3 / 6…
$8,500
2 room apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedroom apartment, p. Priozersky, 1968, 3/3 brick, 41.9 / 41.2 / 27.4 / 6.4, combined bath…
$19,500
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1984 2nd floor. General.…
$25,000
1 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Pelishche, 1971, 2/3 brick, 29.4 / 29.4 / 15.3 / 6.1, combined bath…
$9,300
House in Kamieniuki, Belarus
House
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 138 m²
The agricultural sector in the Kamenetsk district. 1946.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 14…
$180,000
House in Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1980 1 floor General.SNB - 36.3 sq.m., General. - …
$15,500
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1965 p., 2/3 brick, 43.6 / 43.0 / 26.8,…
$11,350
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1986, 4 / 5 brick, 49.5 / 49.5 / 31.6 / 5.7, se…
$21,000
Apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a blocked house in Kamenetsky district. 2 floors. SNB - 160.0 sq.m., total. - 1…
$27,000
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kamenetsky district, Vysokoye 193803Zhiloy house in Kamene…
$75,000
House in Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Rataichitsky s/s 183436Zhila house …
$15,000
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Belovezhsky 2006523-room apartmen…
$28,800
3 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
3-room apartment, Vysokoe, Lenin Street, 1996, 4/4 panel, 71.1 / 66.9 / 42.8 / 9.1, bathroom…
$25,800
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya str., 1972 p., 2/3 brick, 45.0 / 44.3 / 26.7 / …
$8,800
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 2023 2nd floor. General.SNB - 185.5 sq.m., total. …
$250,000
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Parkova Street, 1986, 1/2 panel, 56.9 / 54.8 / 28.4 / 12.…
$16,500
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Pioneerskaya str., 1994 p., 1 / 5 panel, 55.1 / 30.2 / 9.1, sepa…
$29,000
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Shkolnaya Street, 1983, 4/4 panel, 54.7 / 52.6 / 29.0 / 9…
$26,800
House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1963 1st floor. General.SNB - 76.9 sq.m., total. -…
$27,000
House in Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 201 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2009.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 201.1…
$170,000
House in Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Sale of a house for finishing in the Kamenetsky district, Kamenyuk s/s 172418A house for fin…
$190,000
4 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a four-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1829264-room apartment, Kamen…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1965.p., 2/2 brick, 45.2 / 44.2 / 3…
$19,100
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1956 1st floor. General SNB- 52.6 sq.m, tota…
$9,000
