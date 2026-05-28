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Residential properties with garden for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

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Kamyanyets
18
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
15
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet
11
Vysokaye
13
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2 properties total found
House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Lot 9631. Residential house in Minkovichi, Kamenetsky district, 10 km. from the city of High…
$44,456
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in Kamieniuki, Belarus
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Lot 8917. Part of the house in Belovezhskaya Forest.Call for more detailed informationOur cu…
$58,000
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Property types in Kamenets District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kamenets District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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