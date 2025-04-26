Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Kamenets District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

69 properties total found
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 54.9 square meters.m, to…
$15,500

House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. Until 1940.P. Reconstruction of 2008. 1 floo…
$67,000

House in Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A box of a residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB ~ 63.6 sq.m.,…
$37,000

House in Kamieniuki, Belarus
House
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 138 m²
The agricultural sector in the Kamenetsk district. 1946.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 14…
$180,000

House in Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1980 1 floor General.SNB - 36.3 sq.m., General. - …
$15,500

House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kamenetsky district, Vysokoye 193803Zhiloy house in Kamene…
$75,000

House in Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Rataichitsky s/s 183436Zhila house …
$15,000

House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 2023 2nd floor. General.SNB - 185.5 sq.m., total. …
$250,000

House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1963 1st floor. General.SNB - 76.9 sq.m., total. -…
$27,000

House in Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 201 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2009.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 201.1…
$170,000

House in Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kamanucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Sale of a house for finishing in the Kamenetsky district, Kamenyuk s/s 172418A house for fin…
$190,000

House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1956 1st floor. General SNB- 52.6 sq.m, tota…
$9,000

House in Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1940 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 58.8 sq.m., general.…
$5,900

House in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Lot 5882. One bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovic…
$5,000

House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1966 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 65.1 sq.m, total. - …
$12,000

House in Vojski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vojski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
The agricultural sector in the Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. Reconstruction of 2020. Genera…
$67,500

House in Varhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Varhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Box of a residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2020.P. 1st floor, attic. Total. SN…
$15,000

House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. General SNB- 28.0 sq.m, total.- 1…
$21,000

House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Sale of an object of agroecotourism in the Kamenetsky district, Dmitrovichsky s/s 181417Agro…
$75,000

House in Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 193932Zhila house in …
$15,000

House in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1985 1st floor. General.SNB - 49.8 sq.m., General.…
$6,000

House in Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2017.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 52.2 …
$8,200

House in Voucynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Voucynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1946 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 81.4 sq.m., t…
$34,000

House in Voucynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Voucynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1976 1st floor. General SNB- 61.8 sq.m, tota…
$12,000

House in Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Lot 6904. Cozy wooden houses for an unforgettable holiday in the Belovezhskaya Forest. The h…
$135,000

House in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
The house for clean finishing in Kamenetsky district. 2024 p. 1 floor. General.SNB - 98.1 sq…
$89,000

House in Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 180397Zhila house i…
$48,900

House in Turna Valikaa, Belarus
House
Turna Valikaa, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1975 1 floor General.SNB - 56.0 sq.m., General. - …
$23,000

House in Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Peliscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1969.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 58.8 sq.m, t…
$10,900

House in Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Recycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Sale of a box of a house in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 191273Korobka residential…
$8,999


Properties features in Kamenets District, Belarus

