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  3. Kamenets District
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Residential properties with garage for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

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Kamyanyets
18
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
15
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet
11
Vysokaye
13
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5 properties total found
House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Lot 9631. Residential house in Minkovichi, Kamenetsky district, 10 km. from the city of High…
$44,456
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House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 396 m²
Selling a house, g. High, Kamenetsky district, Brest region e.g., 383 km from MKAD1 level, w…
$170,000
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in Kamieniuki, Belarus
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Lot 8917. Part of the house in Belovezhskaya Forest.Call for more detailed informationOur cu…
$58,000
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
House in Vidamlia, Belarus
House
Vidamlia, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Lot 9464. House-estate in Vidomlyansk village councilCall for more detailed informationBelar…
$249,000
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House in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Object code 10025 : We work for the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissio…
$21,000
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Property types in Kamenets District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kamenets District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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