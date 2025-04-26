Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kamenets District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

Kamyanyets
23
Belavezski selski Savet
10
Vysokaye
8
Peliscanski selski Savet
8
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
72 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Kamenyuki 1923643-room apartment,…
$23,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Lenin str., 1984 p., 4/4 panel, 55.8 / 53.6 / 29.4 / 9.5,…
$15,600
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Yakub Kolas str., 1993 p., 3/3 panel, 85.4 / 81.0 / 53.7 …
$38,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1972, 3/3 brick, 42.8 / 42.1 / 26.3 / 6…
$8,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedroom apartment, p. Priozersky, 1968, 3/3 brick, 41.9 / 41.2 / 27.4 / 6.4, combined bath…
$19,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1984 2nd floor. General.…
$25,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Pelishche, 1971, 2/3 brick, 29.4 / 29.4 / 15.3 / 6.1, combined bath…
$9,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1965 p., 2/3 brick, 43.6 / 43.0 / 26.8,…
$11,350
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1986, 4 / 5 brick, 49.5 / 49.5 / 31.6 / 5.7, se…
$21,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Vidamlanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a blocked house in Kamenetsky district. 2 floors. SNB - 160.0 sq.m., total. - 1…
$27,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Belovezhsky 2006523-room apartmen…
$28,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
3-room apartment, Vysokoe, Lenin Street, 1996, 4/4 panel, 71.1 / 66.9 / 42.8 / 9.1, bathroom…
$25,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, ag. Pelishe, Pervomaiskaya str., 1972 p., 2/3 brick, 45.0 / 44.3 / 26.7 / …
$8,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Parkova Street, 1986, 1/2 panel, 56.9 / 54.8 / 28.4 / 12.…
$16,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Pioneerskaya str., 1994 p., 1 / 5 panel, 55.1 / 30.2 / 9.1, sepa…
$29,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Shkolnaya Street, 1983, 4/4 panel, 54.7 / 52.6 / 29.0 / 9…
$26,800
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a four-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1829264-room apartment, Kamen…
$35,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1965.p., 2/2 brick, 45.2 / 44.2 / 3…
$19,100
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1996, 2 / 5 brick, 55.9 / 53.3 / 30.7 / 8.5, ba…
$27,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Shkolnaya str., 1983 p., 1/4 panel, 70.8 / 66.1 / 40.4 / …
$30,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1978, 4/4 panel, 53.9 / 49.9 / 26.9 /…
$21,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Railway Street, 1972, 1/2 brick, 52.7 / 52.0 / 34.6 / 7.1, …
$16,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot 5880. Three bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrov…
$6,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Sale of a two-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1828642-room apartment, Kamene…
$23,400
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1963, 1 / 2 brick, 50.6 / 50.6 / 37…
$16,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hadasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hadasy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, Khodosy, Sovetskaya Street, 1993, 3/3 panel, 55.4 / 53.2 / 29.3 / 9.0, bat…
$20,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pelisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pelisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
2-bedroom apartment, Ag. Pelisché, 1984, 1/2 brick, 53.6 / 52.0 / 29.0, bathroom separate, l…
$11,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/3
2-bedroom apartment, ag. Kamenyuki, Krasnoarmeyskyi Per, 1982, 2/3 panel, 47.4 / 46.1 / 26.9…
$25,800
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vidamla, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vidamla, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Vidomlya, Shkolnaya str., 1975, 2/2 panel, 34.6 / 33.3 / 17.2 / 6.6…
$14,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 2000, 2 / 5 brick, 82.6 / 80.0 / 51.8 / 10.7, b…
$46,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Kamenets District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go