Apartments for sale in Qender Vlore, Albania

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
✅ Price: 200,000 Euros ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Surface: 149m2 Residence "Panorama…
$232,702
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kanine, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 - 126,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Total area: 63m2 Res…
$146,602
2 bedroom apartment in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 8
✅ Price: 335,500 Euros (negotiable) ✅ Location: Above Moncheri, Lungomare, Vlore ✅ Area: 125…
$390,357
Properties features in Qender Vlore, Albania

