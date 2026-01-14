Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Shkoder, Albania

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$187,785
3 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4/10
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$265,931
2 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$215,194
2 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$293,924
