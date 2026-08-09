Apartments for sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

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Apartments in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

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94 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/8
Located in one of the most desirable areas of Sarandë, this beautifully furnished 2-bedroom …
$345,941
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1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/8
One-bedroom apartment with a sea view for sale in Saranda.  This 1-bedroom apartment, loc…
$240,167
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1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
Discover this beautiful one-bedroom apartment for sale in Saranda, perfectly located just fi…
$199,184
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/7
✅ Price: 1550 Euro/M2 ✅ Location: 5th Street, Sarande ✅ Total area: 104.1m2 ✅ Apartment area…
$190,124
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/8
Apartment in a luxury complex on the first line, Sarandë.
$233,752
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartment for sale in Saranda, positioned in an accessible and favorable area. - Area: 103 m…
$244,589
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 5/8
One-bedroom apartment with a sea view for sale in Saranda.  This 1-bedroom apartment, loc…
$264,469
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Floor 5/5
Location: The apartment is located on Butrint Street, one of the most favorite areas of tou…
$583,942
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Floor 6/6
Sky Beachfront Penthouse in Saranda | 20 Floors Above Sea Level ABOVE ALL ELSE Stand o…
$867,759
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Apartment in Saranda, Albania
Apartment
Saranda, Albania
Area 90 m²
Floor 7
Apartament ndodhet në katin e 7-të të një ndërtese te mireadministruar në Sarandë. Apartamen…
$236,773
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
✅ Price: 187,000 Euro ✅ Location: Behind Hotel “Butrinti”, Sarande ✅ Area: 105.5m2 ✅ Mortgag…
$215,763
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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3 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/4
Building with 3 apartments in Saranda, 200 m from the sea with a net area of 190 m2. Two of …
$349,910
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$184,242
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1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 6/8
One-bedroom apartment with a sea view for sale in Saranda.  This 1-bedroom apartment, loc…
$264,585
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2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/7
Apartament Buze Detit Ne Sarande! Apartamenti ndodhet ne nje objekt te sapo perfunduar me p…
$291,177
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjashte, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/7
✅ Price: 1600 Euro/M2 ✅ Location: 5th Street, Sarande ✅ Total area: 44.4m2 ✅ Apartment area:…
$83,706
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/8
One-bedroom apartment with a sea view for sale in Saranda.  This 1-bedroom apartment, loc…
$241,996
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2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 5/6
Two Bedroom Apartment for Sale Location: Apartment is located in Skenderbeu street one o…
$237,462
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2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Okazion - Apartament 2+1 Ne Sarande! Ne nje nga projektet me te reja dhe te vecanta ne Sara…
$154,532
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Cuke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Location: The apartment is located on Butrint Street, one of the most favorite areas of tou…
$231,333
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1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Apartment for Sale - Excellent Investment Opportunity in Saranda A modern 48 m apart…
$120,729
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1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/8
One-bedroom apartment with a sea view for sale in Saranda.  This 1-bedroom apartment, loc…
$161,186
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2 bedroom apartment in Cuke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/5
Location: The apartment is located on Butrint Street, one of the most favorite areas of tou…
$500,373
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Apartment in Gjashte, Albania
Apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Area 105 m²
In one of the most visited cities for summer tourism, a golden opportunity to invest in one …
$215,638
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2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/7
✅ Price: 1600 Euro/M2 ✅ Location: 5th Street, Sarande ✅ Total area: 102.7m2 ✅ Apartment area…
$193,617
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
A rare top-floor apartment for sale in Saranda, located in the highly convenient Kodra area,…
$188,126
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 5
Spacious, bright 2+1 apartment with sea view is for sale in the city of Saranda. The apartme…
$213,448
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Ksamil, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Ksamil, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
1+1 apartment for sale in Ksamil Surface area 58.69m2 Organization: 1 living room, 1 bedroom…
$153,742
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Cuke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
✅ Price: 2850 Euro/m2 (333,592 Euro) ✅ Location: Sarande, Vlore ✅ Total area: 117.05m2 The …
$387,842
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 109.64 m² apartment feat…
$342,284
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English

Property types in Bashkia Sarande

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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