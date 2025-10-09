Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dajt, Albania

2 bedroom apartment in Linze, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Linze, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 8/8
1+1 typology apartment for sale in Shkoza at Forest Rezidence, a complex on the outskirts of…
$87,353
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartment 2+1+2 in Fresk, Muhamet Deliu Street. The apartment is located on the 7th floor of…
$157,236
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/7
At the entrance of the Fresku area, we are selling a 2+1 apartment!
$170,047
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6
1+1 apartment in the Fresk area. Total area 85.62 m2 of which 74.8 m2 are net. Currently, th…
$74,623
