Apartments for sale in Himare, Albania

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Apartments in Himare, Albania

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212 properties total found
1 room apartment in Himare, Albania
1 room apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment is in one of the Trend residences under European charters, at the Green Coast …
$442,717
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Agency
Wave Estates
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2
🏡 2+1+2 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN THE NEWEST RESIDENCE “SUN PALACE” 💰 PRICE: €2,800 / m² 📐…
$3,231
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
A property with a premium location in Drimadhë, Dhërmi, just 80 meters from the sea, ideal f…
$322,815
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 room apartment in Himare, Albania
2 room apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
The apartment is in one of the Trend residences under European charters, at the Green Coast …
$619,112
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Agency
Wave Estates
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
1 room apartment in Himare, Albania
1 room apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment is in one of the Trend residences under European charters, at the Green Coast …
$498,864
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Agency
Wave Estates
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN THE NEWEST RESIDENCE “SUN PALACE”. 💰 PRICE: €2,800 / m² 📐 …
$3,231
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Located on the white shore of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$330,593
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Discover the Essence of Luxurious Living in Dhërmi! Located in the stunning hills of Dhërmi…
$392,996
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2 bedroom apartment in Dhermi, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment of typology 2+1+Parking space for sale in the residence "Green Coast". It has a to…
$759,125
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
San Nicolas, Palasë, is today one of the pearls of the Riviera, attracting tourists, investo…
$310,917
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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3 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/2
In one of the main destinations of the Albanian Riviera, we offer for sale a super furnished…
$1,17M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachside Studio For Sale In Palase Vlore, South Of Albania - At Sun Palase Luxury Residence…
$187,016
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Located on the stunning hills of Dhërmi, with mesmerizing views over the Ionian Sea, this ex…
$480,525
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1 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment 1+1 with veranda in Green Coast 2, Palasë (Dhërmi) Typology: 1 bedroom + living r…
$454,236
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Palase, Albania
Apartment
Palase, Albania
Area 60 m²
Apartment 1+1 with a Veranda and Private Entrance in the "Santorini 2 Residence",in Dhermi. …
$211,231
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1 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Located on the white shore of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$446,221
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1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Located on the white shore of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$486,124
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2 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Apartment 2+1 with Veranda in Drimadhes – Village Square! In one of the most unique complex…
$325,794
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Dhermi, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
In one of the most exclusive residences of the Albanian Riviera, an elegant 2+1 apartment wi…
$739,325
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
In the most sought-after coastal complex Square Village 2, we offer for sale a 1+1 apartment…
$202,077
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/4
A new apartment under construction is offered for sale, Green Coast (Palasë) — typology 1+1,…
$502,121
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Albania Investment Property - New Luxury Apartments For Sale In Palase, Vlore. Experience re…
$277,326
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment 1+1 in Drimadhes – Village Square! In one of the most unique complexes in the Dri…
$264,451
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Discover the Essence of Luxurious Living in Dhërmi! Located in the stunning hills of Dhërmi…
$435,920
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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2 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Rising above the crystal-clear waters of the Ionian Sea, where the mountains meet the endles…
$386,600
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1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Located on the white shore of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$438,371
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1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment 1+1 with Veranda in Drimadhes – Village Square! In one of the most unique complex…
$368,662
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Discover the Essence of Luxurious Living in Dhërmi! Located on the stunning hills of Dhërmi…
$426,206
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/7
Apartment for sale at Santorini Residence 2 with a total area of 127.79 m2 Located on D…
$461,399
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/6
We are selling a 2+1+2 apartment at Morina-PALACE in Dhermi. The apartment is organized int…
$353,396
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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