Apartments for sale in Tirana, Albania

1 BHK
16
2 BHK
29
3 BHK
3
2 room apartment in good condition, with лифт in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment in good condition, with лифт
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/4
Fully renovated and furnished apartment for sale in Tirana
€165,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
An apartment with a total area of 100 m2 is for sale, located on the 6th floor with an eleva…
€98,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment with a total area of 62 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator.   Th…
€138,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7
For sale apartment with a total area of 110 m2, located on the 7th floor with elevator.  Th…
€143,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 9/4
2+1+2 apartment for sale with veranda and 2 parking spaces on Riza Cerova street. - 4th resi…
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 8
€115,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 9
€115,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€59,800
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4
€230,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
€137,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 4
€119,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
€88,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 6/8
€108,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment with a total area of 68 m2, located on the 1st floor. New modern repairs…
€84,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4
€108,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4
€108,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 5
• 1+1 Apartment for sale between Embassies Block and Bogdaneve Street, on the 5th residentia…
€155,000
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 8
Apartment 2+1+Post Parking! Location: Rruga e Kavaje, behind the Catholic Church. Floor: 8, …
€220,000
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 2
Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is one of the newest residences in the area, consisting …
€227,800
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3
LUXURY APARTMENT 2+1+2 IN FRONT OF KRISTAL CENTER❗ Luxury 2+1 apartment for sale in front…
€176,000
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 4
2+1 fully furnished apartment for sale at Grand Gallery. The apartment has ample space and i…
€120,000
1 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale near December 21, at the beginning of Frosina Plaku street. The apartment…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 6
In Yzberisht, Near Eco Market, 2+1 Apartment For Sale, Totally Invested. The apartment with …
€125,000
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
For sale is the third floor of a private villa in Rr. Similar to Mecca in Allias. The apartm…
€105,000
3 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 6
Penthouse in Lake Dry for sale! The penthouse is located in one of the quietest areas of Tir…
€315,000
1 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
The apartment has a very regular layout with sun and natural lighting throughout the day, id…
€75,000
1 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5
In the area of Xhamllik, on the edge of the main road, we offer a 1+1 apartment for sale. Th…
€60,000
3 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 8
3+1+2 bathroom apartment for sale near Square 21, December 21! The apartment is organized b…
€195,000
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2
In the area of "Oxhak", a super apartment for sale, invested in details, typology 2+1+2 in a…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
2+1 apartment for sale in Selvia, close to the new market, next to the "Halili" complex, who…
€120,000
Properties features in Tirana, Albania

