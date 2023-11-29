UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Residential
Tirana
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Tirana, Albania
1 BHK
16
2 BHK
29
3 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
47 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment in good condition, with лифт
Tirana, Albania
3
1
113 m²
1/4
Fully renovated and furnished apartment for sale in Tirana
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
3
2
100 m²
6
An apartment with a total area of 100 m2 is for sale, located on the 6th floor with an eleva…
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Tirana, Albania
2
1
62 m²
4
For sale apartment with a total area of 62 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator. Th…
€138,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
3
1
110 m²
7
For sale apartment with a total area of 110 m2, located on the 7th floor with elevator. Th…
€143,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1
2
128 m²
9/4
2+1+2 apartment for sale with veranda and 2 parking spaces on Riza Cerova street. - 4th resi…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
2
1
93 m²
8
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
3
2
107 m²
9
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
2
1
46 m²
€59,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tirana, Albania
4
2
125 m²
4
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
110 m²
3
€137,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
118 m²
4
€119,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
2
1
74 m²
6
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
114 m²
6/8
€108,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
2
1
68 m²
1/6
For sale apartment with a total area of 68 m2, located on the 1st floor. New modern repairs…
€84,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
98 m²
4
€108,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
98 m²
4
€108,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
1
85 m²
5
• 1+1 Apartment for sale between Embassies Block and Bogdaneve Street, on the 5th residentia…
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
2
103 m²
8
Apartment 2+1+Post Parking! Location: Rruga e Kavaje, behind the Catholic Church. Floor: 8, …
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
2
134 m²
2
Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is one of the newest residences in the area, consisting …
€227,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
2
117 m²
3
LUXURY APARTMENT 2+1+2 IN FRONT OF KRISTAL CENTER❗ Luxury 2+1 apartment for sale in front…
€176,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
1
96 m²
4
2+1 fully furnished apartment for sale at Grand Gallery. The apartment has ample space and i…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1
1
74 m²
2
Apartment for sale near December 21, at the beginning of Frosina Plaku street. The apartment…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
1
115 m²
6
In Yzberisht, Near Eco Market, 2+1 Apartment For Sale, Totally Invested. The apartment with …
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
1
124 m²
3
For sale is the third floor of a private villa in Rr. Similar to Mecca in Allias. The apartm…
€105,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
3
2
220 m²
6
Penthouse in Lake Dry for sale! The penthouse is located in one of the quietest areas of Tir…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1
1
74 m²
6
The apartment has a very regular layout with sun and natural lighting throughout the day, id…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1
1
52 m²
5
In the area of Xhamllik, on the edge of the main road, we offer a 1+1 apartment for sale. Th…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
3
2
122 m²
8
3+1+2 bathroom apartment for sale near Square 21, December 21! The apartment is organized b…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
2
108 m²
2
In the area of "Oxhak", a super apartment for sale, invested in details, typology 2+1+2 in a…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2
1
67 m²
4
2+1 apartment for sale in Selvia, close to the new market, next to the "Halili" complex, who…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Tirana, Albania
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL