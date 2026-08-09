Apartments for sale in Tirana Municipally, Albania

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Apartments in Tirana Municipality, Albania

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Tirana
426
Farke
75
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4
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548 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/6
2+1 Apartment for Sale – Myslym Shyri 2+1 apartment for sale at the beginning of Myslym Shyr…
$357,381
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Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
Shitet apartament 1+1 – Liqeni i Thatë, pranë Radisson. Në një nga zonat më elitare dhe të …
$231,150
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartament 2+1+2 + Post Parkimi per Shitje, Mara Residence!! Rezidenca Mara eshte e pozicio…
$282,518
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 10/12
Ofrohet për shitje një apartament 1+1, i pozicionuar pranë Magnet Residence, në një zonë të …
$155,829
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 10/12
Ofrohet për shitje një apartament 2+1+2, i pozicionuar pranë Magnet Residence, në një zonë t…
$259,715
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Shesim apartament 1+1 në rrugen Bardhok Biba, pas Sheshit 'Skënderbej'. Apartamenti pozicio…
$249,967
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/12
Ofrohet për shitje një apartament 1+1, i pozicionuar pranë Magnet Residence, në një zonë të …
$150,057
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
In one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, a 1+1 apartment with an area of 51 m² is of…
$143,990
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
• Shiten 2 Apartamente 1+1 tek kryqezimi i 21 Dhjetorit, ne katin e 5 te nje objekti ekzistu…
$215,637
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/12
Ofrojme ambient te pershtatshem per zyra ose banim ne qender te Tiranes, ne nje zone te rret…
$543,203
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/7
• Apartamenti ndodhet ne katin e 4 te nje objekti te ri, prane Rezidences Kodra e Diellit. P…
$287,639
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/11
For sale 2+1 apartment at Mei's Garden Residence, Fusha e Aviacionit! The apartment has a r…
$190,430
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mjull Bathore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
Në një nga rezidencat më të kërkuara në zonën e Mjull-Bathores, pranë TEG dhe Farkës, ofrohe…
$228,766
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Kashar, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kashar, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/9
Apartment for rent at "Tirana Entry". The apartment has a Gross Area of 68.4 m2. It is org…
$103,566
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 11/22
Apartment 3+1 for sale in construction phase
$391,575
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 12/12
FOR SALE APARTMENT 1+1 AT THE RESIDENCE "TIRANA GOLDEN PARK 3" !! Apartment for sale 1+1, G…
$188,264
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Century 21 Oksford
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2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Floor 3/8
In one of the best areas of Tirana, on Wilson Square, behind the Albanian Post branch, a res…
$757,060
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
United Towers Tirana is a modern residential and multifunctional complex, located in one of …
$399,302
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/27
Shqiponja Square Building – Standard i Ri Jetese dhe Investimi në Tiranë Shqiponja Square B…
$183,149
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 4/5
The duplex is located in one of the most sought-after Existing Buildings in the area, Moskat…
$489,178
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
In a new residence very close to the Palace of the Brigades in Tirana, between tranquility a…
$237,125
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/7
The Paskuqan area is one of the areas that has undergone rapid development in Tirana. Very c…
$96,023
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartamenti eshte pjese e nje godine te re, aktualisht ne faze finale te punimeve, dorezohet…
$213,209
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
? Dry Lake, Tirana Thriving community and closeness to nature! Enjoy the best of both worl…
$483,809
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
New 2+1 apartment for sale in one of the best and most sought-after areas of the capital, ju…
$192,701
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1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
✅ Price: 1750 Euro/m2 (133,857 Euro) ✅ Location: Zogu i Zi, Tirana ✅ Gross area: 76.49 m2 ✅ …
$179,722
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1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
Apartamenti ndodhet ne zonen e unazes mbi Maternitetin e Ri! Pozicionohet ne katin e 5 dhe k…
$167,718
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartment 1+1 facing the New Maternity with a net area of 74.4 m2. The apartment is located …
$162,125
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/4
The apartment is located near the Dinamo stadium, situated on the third floor of a building …
$372,707
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/34
Apartment for sale (Studio) in one of the newest residences in the capital Gross area 70 m2 …
$163,059
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Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

Property types in Tirana Municipality

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Tirana Municipality, Albania

with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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