Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Tirana Municipally
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tirana Municipally, Albania

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 4
Продаётся квартира  общей площадью 99 м2, расположена на 4   -ом этаже нового здания с лифто…
€140,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment with a total area of 92 m2, located on the 1st floor.   The apartment is…
€130,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
For sale apartment with a total area of 110 m2, located on the 5th floor without elevator. …
€105,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale with a total area of 75 m2.  The apartment is organized: - living room +…
€105,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale apartment with a total area of 68 m2, located on the 9th floor with elevator.  The…
€125,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
€98,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
€81,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/75
€155,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
€155,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 3
€145,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
€90,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Tirana Municipally, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir