Terraced Apartments for sale in Albania

7 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/9
On sale Penthouse 3+2 with sea views and repair in the very center of the area of ​​the beac…
$335,482
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Apartment in "White Hill" residence with sea view 📍 Layout: Living room with kitchen, 2 b…
$436,986
2 bedroom apartment in Ishem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located in San Pietro, in Lalzi Bay, with a total area of 98.3m2, of which …
$375,255
2 bedroom apartment in Ishem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
🏡 2+1 apartment with a yard in Lura 3 Complex, Gjiri i Lalzit 📍 The apartment is located in…
$223,695
1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
IREA Real Estate offers for sale this cozy apartment in Radhime Beach. The apartment is loc…
$163,112
1 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
❤️ Saranda, Albania. 🏠 For Sale: 1+1 Apartment, 81 m², 💵 125,000 Euro, 50 meters from the se…
$141,764
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 9
We offer a chic species apartment 3+1 with a huge terases and a new repair in the area of ​​…
$205,969
