Apartments with garden for sale in Albania

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
