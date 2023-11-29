Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sarande, Albania

8 properties total found
Apartment in Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Sale! Studio with sea view in Saranda! Located in the most popular area of Saranda, next to …
€67,000
2 room apartment in Sarande, Albania
2 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 9
Penthouse for sale 50 meters from the beach,2 bedrooms,2 sea view balconies,1 bathroom,livin…
€128,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Sarande, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 2 + 1 on the 5th floor in a house with an elevator. 100 sq.m, 2 balconies. We are…
€130,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Sarande, Albania
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Apartment 3 + 1 in Saranda. 99 sq.m with sea view. We are ready to organize an online displ…
€180,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Sarande, Albania
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse for sale with a sea view in Sarande with an area of 285m2. It is organized in a sp…
€430,000
Apartment in Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 1+1 with sea view for sale in Gjergj Araniti Street, Saranda. The apartment is loc…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Sarande, Albania
1 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
S589 Apartment in Saranda for sale. The apartment is located in a new building in the mos…
€106,000
1 room apartment with Вид на море, пять минут до исторического центра города Будва in Sarande, Albania
1 room apartment with Вид на море, пять минут до исторического центра города Будва
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
S542 Fairy tale Saranda, which is attractive for its atmosphere of rest and relaxation. T…
€79,000
