Apartments for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

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Apartments in Southern Albania, Albania

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Saranda
86
Orikum
269
Vlora
566
Himare
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959 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
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1 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/6
Luxury Apartment For Sale In Radhime, Vlore Albanian Riviera - Property For Investment, Next…
$151,162
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Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
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2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/7
Sea View Modern Apartment With 2 Bedrooms For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Great Invest…
$196,121
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Albania Property Group
Languages
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2 room apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
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2 room apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale bright and bright apartment on the first line of the resort of Vlora in Albania.The…
$191,369
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
Shitet apartament 1+1, i pozicionuar në katin +3, me një verandë shumë të bollshme dhe hapës…
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
🔑🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR BAR RESTAURANT LUX, VLORA 💶 Price: €1,500/m² 📐 Area: 73 m…
$1,730
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartament 2+1 te Vlora Marina per shitje! Një zhvillim urban miks, në të cilin do të gjeni…
$345,577
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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2 bedroom apartment in Gjashte, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/8
Located in one of the most desirable areas of Sarandë, this beautifully furnished 2-bedroom …
$345,941
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1 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
In one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian Riviera, this elegant 1+1 apartment is…
$197,787
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
Modern Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore, Albania - Investment Property. Pay down a fair-mi…
$80,927
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 6
🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 🌊 💶 Price: €95,000/ Total 🛏️ Typology: 1+1 📐 …
$109,657
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
An exclusive property in Rinia 04 Residence, Dhërmi, designed to offer a refined lifestyle i…
$601,176
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/9
Albania Property For Sale, 1 Bedroom Apartment In Lungomare Vlore. Perfectly located, in the…
$122,547
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Albania Property Group
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1 bedroom apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
Në Green Coast Village, ofrohet apartament elegant 1+1, me një organizim funksional dhe hapë…
$554,931
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/8
Apartament 2+1 te Vlora Marina per shitje! Një zhvillim urban miks, në të cilin do të gjeni…
$385,894
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/10
Two Apartments For Sale In Lungomare Vlore, South Of Albania - Next To The Adriatic Sea. Are…
$265,823
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Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/5
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Vlore Albania. Located in a perfect position, in one of th…
$167,584
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Albania Property Group
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The building is located on Lungomare Boulevard with a total area of 6,094.23m², including 3 …
$325,591
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
🔑🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR BAR RESTAURANT LUX, VLORA 💶 Price: €1,500/m² 📐 Area: 71 m…
$1,730
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
In one of the most exclusive areas of Dhërmi, near Hotel Black Diamond, a 1+1 apartment with…
$224,358
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2 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 3
🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1+2 IN ORIKUM, VLORA 🌊 💶 Price: 15,500,000 Lek / Total 🛏️ Typolog…
$179,141
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in Dhërmi, one of the most sought-after destinations of …
$265,905
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
🚢🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA 💶 Price: 157,000 Euro/Total 📐 Area: 75 m2…
$183,977
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
🌊 APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN THE NEWEST RESIDENCE “REGINA IONIAN” – PALAŞ 🌊 🌊 Regina Ionian i…
$3,254
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
This beautiful and modern apartment with new furniture is located in one of the most sought-…
$119,512
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Lux-Albania Home
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5
The area where the apartment is located is a developed neighborhood with all the necessary s…
$99,594
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Lux-Albania Home
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
🌇🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE ON “RRUGA E ÇIPAJVE”, VLORA, 💶 Price: €62,000 (Total) 📐 Area: 40 m² (…
$71,877
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
In the most sought-after coastal complex Square Village 2, we offer for sale a 1+1 apartment…
$272,542
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 83 m²
Spacious 2+1 apartment for sale in Vlora, located in the Old Beach area. Situated on the 6th…
$206,031
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2 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$237,471
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1 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Luxury and Tranquility between the Sea and Nature..🌅 Welcome to the newest, modern and elega…
$225,850
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Property types in Southern Albania

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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