Apartments for sale in Qerret, Albania

183 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 13
Rezidenca Tiktaalik – Premium Seaside Residential Project, Qerret, Durrës Construction St…
$87,682
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$95,431
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$95,431
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$87,478
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
Location: Golem, Kavaje ✅ Price: 81,600 Euro ✅ Total area: 68m2 ✅ Floor: +3 In the heart of…
$96,110
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
✅ Price: 1400 Euro/m2 - 123,564 Euro ✅ Location: Golem, Durres ✅ Total area: 88.26m2 ✅ Floor…
$145,536
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in the Hera by Epidam complex, a modern residential project located in th…
$106,103
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3
Location: Golem, Kavaje ✅ Price: 87,600 Euro ✅ Total area: 73m2 ✅ Floor: +3 In the heart of…
$103,177
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Location: Golem, Kavaje ✅ Price: 84,360 Euro ✅ Total area: 70.3m2 ✅ Floor: +3 In the heart …
$99,361
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Location: Golem, Kavaje ✅ Price: 62,520 Euro ✅ Total area: 52.1m2 ✅ Floor: +3 In the heart …
$73,637
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Location: Golem, Kavaje ✅ Price: 44,640 Euro ✅ Total area: 37.2m2 ✅ Floor: +3 In the heart …
$52,578
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
A 2+1 apartment in the Qerret area is for sale. It's located on the ground floor and feature…
$153,257
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
The complex where the apartment is located is only 100 m from the seashore. The complex is s…
$424,367
Apartment in Golem, Albania
Apartment
Golem, Albania
Rezidenca Tiktaalik – New Seaside Residential Project, Qerret, Durres Construction Start:…
Price on request
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartment 1+1 — Layout A-007 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total apartment area (Sip. ndërtimi): …
$118,844
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
Adria Residence is located where elegance and comfort intersect. Situated 200m from the sea …
$133,840
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
For sale, Apartment 1+1+ Balcony, Qerret, Kavajë. Information about the apartment: • Net ar…
$196,380
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
Adria Residence is located where elegance and comfort intersect. Situated 200m from the sea …
$133,840
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 11/13
Apartment 2+1 — Layout A-1103 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total apartment area (Sip. ndërtimi):…
$255,242
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 12/13
Apartment 1+1 — Layout A-1207 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total area of the apartment (Sip. ndë…
$102,797
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 13
Studio Apartment — Layout A-005 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total apartment area (Sip. ndërtimi…
$86,877
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
Adria Residence is located where elegance and comfort intersect. Situated 200m from the sea …
$133,840
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio apartment is located on the 2nd residential floor of a new building with an eleva…
$84,250
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 11/13
Apartment 1+1 — Layout A-1108 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total apartment area (Sip. ndërtimi):…
$104,464
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 9/13
Apartment 1+1 — Layout A-907 (Tiktaalik Residence) Physical area (Sip. fizike): 58.9 m² …
$121,410
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$87,478
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartment 1+1 — Layout A-814 (Tiktaalik Residence) Physical area (Sip. fizike): 68.5 m² …
$122,355
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartment 1+1 — Layout A-010 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total apartment area (Sip. ndërtimi): …
$132,301
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 9/13
Apartment 2+1 — Layout A-913 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total area (Sip. ndërtimi): 106.8 m² …
$186,839
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
Adia Residence is located where elegance and comfort intersect. Situated 200m from the sea i…
$113,312
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
