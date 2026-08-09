Apartments for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

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Apartments in Northern Albania, Albania

;
Bashkia Durres
1072
Lezhë Municipality
64
Shengjin
62
Shkodër Municipality
30
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1 050 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/8
The apartment is located in the Shkembi i Kavajas area, on the 2nd floor of a new, well-main…
$163,688
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartment for sale in Rrota e Kuqe beach area, Durres, suitable for small families and indi…
$144,487
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
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Studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 56 m²
Floor 15/25
Studio with sea view on the first line in the Shkëmbi i Kavajës area! A bright studio apa…
$77,848
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
A very good opportunity for residence or investment in one of the most sought-after coastal …
$77,179
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
🏡 Сдается в аренду великолепная квартира 2+1 в тихом и зеленом жилом комплексе! В доме с …
$750
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartament 1+1 për Shitje tek Turquoise Marina! Në një nga projektet më ekskluzive bregdeta…
$232,934
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Apartamenti ndodhet ne katin e 1 , prane Olivia Hill tek Shkembi Kavajes. Disponon 72m² tota…
$74,954
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Ja versioni në anglisht, i përshtatur për një njoftim profesional: 🏡 FOR SALE – 2+1 APART…
$196,538
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REMIX REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
🏠 FOR SALE – 1+1 APARTMENT NEAR HOTEL VIVAS, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Te Vivas area, Durrës …
$86,708
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/2
The studio apartment is located on the second floor without an elevator in Vollga. It has 19…
$68,035
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/8
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a building with an elevator in the area of the …
$393,076
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartament Premium me Verandë – Turquoise Marina | Gjiri i Lalzit! Zbuloni një mënyrë të re…
$317,831
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/9
$80,539
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 9/9
🏡 FOR SALE – SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE | FORMER POLICE DISTRICT, DURRËS Located in one of the mo…
$213,880
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a new building in the Iliria Beach area. It has…
$105,173
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/9
DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE 📍 Plazh Area, Durres 🏗 Completion: 2029 💳 Installment plan up t…
$80,287
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/13
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor above ground of a building with an elevator in the…
$177,205
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on the 7th floor of a new building with elevator and regular admini…
$182,808
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building that is being constructed in…
$96,881
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
A 1+1 apartment with a total area of ​​75 sq. m. and a balcony is for sale. It is located on…
$98,379
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
For sale is 2+1 apartment in the city center of Durres near the bus station - an excellent c…
$142,667
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
Apartamenti ndodhet ne katin e trete banim te nje pallati me ashensor te ndodhur ne zonen e …
$146,576
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/7
🏡 SUPER 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE – DURRËS BEACH 🌊 📍 Near "Bajram Curri" School Looking f…
$138,231
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
🏡 Квартира 1+1 на продажу с видом на море – Пишат-э-Бута 📍 Пишат-э-Бута / Мали-и-Робит 📐…
$110,037
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment 1+1 with yard in Hamallaj for sale! In the Turquoise Marina Residence, in Hamalla…
$206,153
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5
The property is located on the 5th floor (top floor) of a building without an elevator in th…
$158,896
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/5
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor from the ground (or the 2nd residential floor), in…
$136,527
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor from the ground of a building without an elevator …
$209,994
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6
A studio apartment is for sale in the Golem neighborhood in the Colosseum building, 200 mete…
$69,621
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
For sale is a garage in underground parking in Qerret area near Durres city. The total area …
$29,045
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Property types in Northern Albania

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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