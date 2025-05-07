Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Albania

Tirana
53
Saranda
29
Orikum
54
Vlora
302
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 9
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ALBANO & ROMINA, VLORA. 🏷 Price: 125,000 Euro/Total 📐 Area:…
$141,058
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/9
Live the best life experience in Vlora, Albania, in this beautiful 2+1+2 apartment on the se…
$248,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Penthouse with Sea View for Sale in "Liburna" Residence, Golem Apartment area — 10…
$206,053
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN RRAPI, VLORA. 🔑 The apartment is newly invested, with contem…
$179,712
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/8
🏡 1+1 apartment near the sea at Shkëmbi i Kavajës 📍 The apartment is located in the Shkëmbi…
$80,153
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
2+1 apartment occasion , close to the former train station, not far from the main street o…
$73,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
🌆🏡 PENTHOUSE FOR SALE 2+1+2 NEAR THE SCHOOL "HALIM XHELO", VLORA💶 Price: 187,000 Euro/Total📐…
$212,078
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/10
🆕🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA🏷 Price: 199,000 Euro/Total📐 Area: 110 m2/Net📍 …
$225,688
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
$370,640
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousand…
$145,093
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
FOR SALE 2+1 APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW IN THE "IONIAN BAY" RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$231,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is…
$377,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/9
Experience the best of Qendër Vlorë in this stunning apartment in Lungomare, Vlorë. This 3-r…
$266,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/9
Experience the best of Vlora living in this stunning 2-bedroom row house, perfectly situated…
$266,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/5
Breathless Sea View Apartment for Sale in Vlora This stunning apartment is perched on a h…
$342,192
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 254 m²
Floor 3
2+1 VILLA IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is des…
$631,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1
A 2+1 apartment with a sea view is for sale at "WHITE HILL RESIDENCE" in Currila, Durres. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Voskopoje, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Voskopoje, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,005
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN “LION 2” RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (152,980 Euro) ✅ Loc…
$159,302
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/9
Experience the best of Vlorë living in this beautiful 3+1 apartment, located in the heart of…
$174,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…
$271,935
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 9/9
🌆🏡 FOR SALE 2+1+2 PENTHOUSE NEAR "HALIM XHELO" SCHOOL, VLORA 💶 Price: 187,000 Euro/Total …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE WITH SEA VIEW IN THE “IONIAN BAY” RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$329,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
APARTMENT 2+1 TEK LION 2 RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (251,380 Euro) ✅ Loca…
$261,769
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/5
2+1+2 apartment for sale in Lake Land in Farke! Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is on…
$245,737
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Southern Albania in this stunning 2-story villa in Palasë, Dhermi. Lo…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 15/20
This apartment 1+1 is sold in Shkembty and Kavay, Durres. It consists of a living room with …
$140,728
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
❤️ Saranda, Albania. 🏠 For Sale: 1+1 Apartment, 81 m², 💵 125,000 Euro, 50 meters from the se…
$141,764
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English

Property types in Albania

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go