  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Bashkia Durres
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
€75,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
€55,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7
€150,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 10
€70,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Продается квартира общей площадью 84,7 м², расположенная на 2 этаже дома с лифтом. В кварти…
€79,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with sea view, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 8
Продается квартира с видом на море общей площадью 54 м², расположенная на 8 этаже дома с лиф…
€47,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7
€84,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 9
Аппартаменты на продажу. 99 метров квадратных 9 этаж с лифтом В обустроенном, ухоженным д…
€74,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8
Апартаменты на продажу 63 м2 8 Этаж с лифтом Локация: отель Florida, пляж С мебелью
€57,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8
Апартаменты на продажу 110 м2 8 Этаж с лифтом Локация: отель Adriatic, Пляж Продается с м…
€104,000
2 room apartment with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Продажа: Пентхаус 2+1+2 330м2 Пляж Дуррес Веранда 250м2 80м2 внутреннего пространства. …
€152,000
2 room apartment with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
✅️ Квартира ✅️Типология: 2+1. ✅️ Район 18 Дуррес ✅️1-й жилой этаж ✅️ С лифтом. ✅️Площад…
€70,000
1 room apartment with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7
  Эксклюзив Квартира 1+1 7 этаж с лифтом. Очень хорошая инвестиционная возможность. В…
€65,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Rooms at the Apart Hotel in the central zone of the Beach area in the new house, with repair…
€66,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10
Bunk painting Studio with a chic terrace and sea views. The new Brucci house, on the 10th fl…
€80,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Shkallnur, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
Floor 9
Penthouse 2 + 1 with sea views in the Shkembi Kava region. The total area of 235 square mete…
€185,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 6
€98,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour in Shkallnur, Albania
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 1 + 1 in the area of Shkembi Kava, Durres. 61 sq on the 3rd floor with elevator. …
€45,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour in Shkallnur, Albania
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 1 + 1 in the area of Shkembi Kava, Durres. 47 sq.m. according to the certificate, …
€40,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in the Apart Hotel are a ready option for life or business. Reception, cleaning,…
€50,120
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in the Apart Hotel are a ready option for life or business. Reception, cleaning,…
€47,740
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in the Apart Hotel are a ready option for life or business. Reception, cleaning,…
€51,600
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in the Apart Hotel are a ready option for life or business. Reception, cleaning,…
€66,010
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in the Apart Hotel are a ready option for life or business. Reception, cleaning,…
€66,010
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in the Apart Hotel are a ready option for life or business. Reception, cleaning,…
€53,200
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in the Apart Hotel are a ready option for life or business. Reception, cleaning,…
€50,120
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Studio with a separate bedroom in the Beach area. 2nd floor with elevator and balcony. The t…
€47,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6
Apartment for sale with a total area of 120 m2, located on the 6th floor with an elevator. …
€80,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 1 + 1, 55m sq. Kv. Shkembi Kavai district, first line with sea view. Furnished, 1s…
€85,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
€70,000
