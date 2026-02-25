Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Puke
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bashkia Puke, Albania

Qerret
36
Apartment Delete
Clear all
36 properties total found
Apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio apartment is located on the 2nd residential floor of a new building with an eleva…
$84,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/7
The studio apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a new building with an elevator in the "…
$58,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located on the 2nd residential floor of a new building with an elevator (st…
$156,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/5
The apartment is located on the 3rd residential floor of a new building with an elevator (st…
$167,596
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartments 1+1 for sale in the "Blue Horizont" Residence, Qerret, a new residence under cons…
$83,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is located on the 1st residential floor of a new building with an elevator (st…
$107,341
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/6
The studio apartment is located on the 1st floor of a new building with an elevator (still u…
$63,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/7
The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a new building with an elevator (still under co…
$97,222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is located on the 1st residential floor of a new building with an elevator (st…
$111,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Residence "TikTalik" is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a dista…
$168,252
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Residence "TikTalik" is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a dista…
$125,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The "TikTalik" Residence is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a d…
$103,699
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a new building with an elevator (still under co…
$95,414
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Residence "TikTalik" is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a dista…
$124,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartment 2+1 for sale in the residence "Blue Horizont", Qerret, a new residence under const…
$103,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/7
The studio apartment is located on the 1st floor of a new building with an elevator (still u…
$58,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
The studio apartment is located on the 3rd residential floor of a new building with an eleva…
$90,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/7
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a new building with an elevator (still under co…
$97,222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is located on the 1st residential floor of a new building with an elevator (st…
$102,683
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is located on the 1st residential floor of a new building with an elevator (st…
$110,450
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Residence "TikTalik" is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a dista…
$103,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
The "TikTalik" residence is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a d…
$198,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/7
The studio apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a new building with an elevator (still u…
$55,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a new building with an elevator (still under co…
$99,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/6
The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a new building with an elevator (still under co…
$106,543
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Residence "TikTalik" is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a dista…
$82,421
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a new building with an elevator (still under co…
$128,554
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Residence "TikTalik" is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a dista…
$111,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Residence "TikTalik" is one of the most beautiful projects to be built in Qerret. At a dista…
$82,764
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Puke, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/7
The studio apartment is located on the first floor of a building that is under construction …
$55,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

Property types in Bashkia Puke

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Bashkia Puke, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go