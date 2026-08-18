Apartments for sale in Farke, Albania

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Apartments in Farke, Albania

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76 properties total found
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/10
Shitet ambjent komercial i pershtatshem per zyra apo klinike. Disponon 7 hapesira te persht…
$692,774
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment for Sale, near TEG with Private Yard Modern apartment for sale, just a few meters …
$259,122
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
? Dry Lake, Tirana Thriving community and closeness to nature! Enjoy the best of both worl…
$483,809
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1+1 Apartment for sale at the Kodra e Diellit 1 Residence Extension, on the first floor of a…
$121,393
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Unit Residence is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after area…
$184,956
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
1+1 apartment at Kodra e Diellit Residence for sale! The apartment is located in the new Ko…
$161,894
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio for sale – Paris Municipality, near Mbikalimi and Big Market In one of the most soug…
$99,000
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
SMART HILLS is a modern residential complex, located to the west of Lake Farka, in an area k…
$168,140
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor 7/7
Exclusive apartment for sale on the top floor with panoramic views of Tirana! The apartment …
$477,718
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
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English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 8/8
Duplex/Penthouse in Kodra e Diellit for sale! In Kodra e Diellit, with an unobstructed view…
$407,648
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Number of floors 3
In a luxury complex on the shores of Lake Tirana, villas and apartments with panoramic lake …
$354,638
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Lux-Albania Home
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English, Русский, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Unit Residence is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after area…
$359,545
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Unit Residence is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after area…
$346,501
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/7
Shesim apartament 2+1+2 te Kodra e Diellit. Apartamenti pozicionohet në katin 2 të një go…
$377,477
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Open space premises with possibility to be used as business or living premises with surface …
$156,333
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment 1+1 at Rezidenca Kodra e Diellit for sale! The apartment is located in the new pr…
$159,565
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/5
• Apartment 2+1 for sale at Zgjatimi i Rezidences Kodra e Diellit 1, on the 2nd floor of a n…
$215,471
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
✅ Price: 55,800 Euros ✅ Location: Rrapo Hekali St., Tirana ✅ Total area: 31m2 ✅ Apartment si…
$66,144
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3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
A 3+1 apartment with a total area of ​​114.82 square meters is for sale in the "Kodra e Diel…
$260,061
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/4
Only residence Kodra E Diellit, a 2+1+2 type apartment is for sale, fully invested!! The apa…
$466,534
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment 2+1 for sale at Kodra e Diellit 1 Residence, on the first floor of a 4-story build…
$267,883
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 7
2 Studios in Kodra e Diellit for sale! In the area of Kodra e Diellit, 2 studios are offere…
$192,177
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/4
🏡 Apartament 3+1+2 në shitje – Kodra e Diellit 1 Ofrohet për shitje një apartament i organi…
$296,472
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Floor 1/3
In a luxury complex on the shores of Lake Tirana, villas and apartments with panoramic lake …
$202,650
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Unit Residence is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after area…
$345,918
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 7/8
The apartment is located in the Bajram Curri Boulevard area. Apartment information: • Gross…
$133,941
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/3
2+1+2 apartment in Farka Lake for sale! In one of the newest residences near Lake Farka, we…
$242,259
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
✅ Price: 55,800 Euro ✅ Location: Rr. Rrapo Hekali, Tirana ✅ Total area: 31m2 ✅ Apartment are…
$65,168
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
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3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/10
Apartment 3+1 for sale with an area of 130.5 m², located in a well-managed residential compl…
$256,236
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/3
2+1+2 apartment in Farka Lake for sale! In one of the newest residences near Lake Farka, we…
$242,259
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

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