  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Şile
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey

Şile, Turkey
from
$596,021
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26293
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458005
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Şile

About the complex

The project features:

  • gym
  • outdoor lounge area
  • parking
  • garden
  • kids' playground
  • basketball court
  • walking and bike trails

Completion - June, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In the area of Sile, you'll find castles and sandy beaches. The distance to the airport is 71 km.

Location on the map

Şile, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Elite Life 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$144,143
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$588,241
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$160,203
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$788,003
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$1,03M
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$596,021
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel
Apart-hotel
Gungoren, Turkey
from
$434,470
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 32
Main characteristics Sale price 420 000 € Price per sq.m. 6 000 € Area 70 m2 Total rooms 2 Number of bedrooms 1 Number of Bathrooms 1 Floor 3 Construction Stage New house Year of construction 2022 The facility has been leased Address Turkey, Istanbul Location in a big city Addi…
Agency
Akarkom Real Estate International
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Sisli, Turkey
from
$439,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. Our project is located in the Sisli district, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​6,058 m2 and includes 1,127 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, as well as…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$193,154
The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a hamam, a steam bath, a parking. Completion - July, 2024
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications