  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey

New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey

Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,34M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious modern villas with a picturesque view of the surroundings, parking spaces, heated swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating (remote control)
  • High-quality parquet
  • Automatic shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • University - 5.8 km
  • Nearest beach - 4.3 km
  • Nearest shop - 70 meters
  • Public transport stop - 400 meters
  • New Istanbul Airport - 94 km
New building location
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Viamar Magnolia
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€191,859
Residential complex ILKEM MIAMI
Mersin, Turkey
from
€63,039
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom serdce Antalii - Konyaalty
Antalya, Turkey
from
€194,313
Residential quarter Exclusive apartments in Alanya, Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€124,000
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,34M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€190,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, walking and bike paths, a sauna, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, shops, cafes and restaurants, a landscaped territory. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, 20 minutes away from the airport, within walking distance of parks.
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte nedaleko ot universitetov Stambula
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte nedaleko ot universitetov Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€415,171
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 93.71 m2 to 164.88 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 157 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3000 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Realting.com
Go