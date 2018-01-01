  1. Realting.com
New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€193,682
About the complex

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a three-level parking, a fitness center, cafes and restaurants.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the park.

  • Shopping mall - 2.7 km
  • Airport - 4.5 km
  • Hospital - 4 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€193,682
