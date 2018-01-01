New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

from €422,884

62–99 m² 2

BenLeo is a new luxury project located in the very center of Istanbul in the Uskudar area. Every detail of comfort, luxury and convenience is thought out in the complex, many unforgettable moments and colorful memories await you. All apartments in BenLeo Acibadem are fully finished « turnkey », which will be made in accordance with high quality standards from premium materials. The apartments will also be equipped with modern household appliances and partial furniture. For residents of BenLeo Acibadem, a premium infrastructure is provided: indoor pool, lounge area with terrace, library, coworking, cafe, fitness center, squash, SPA with saunas, kids club. Infrastructure: - Lounge Terrace; - Fitness center; - Library; - Squash; - Business lounge; - Cafe; - Table tennis; - SPA; - Sauna; - Kids club; - Indoor pool. Location: The BenLeo Acibadem residential complex is located in the prestigious central part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, ideal for families and relaxing holidays. The area has excellent transport accessibility and high availability of modern schools and quality medical facilities. For lovers of spa holidays, just 30 minutes from BenLeo Acibadem there are many beaches, including on the Prince Islands.