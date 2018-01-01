New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey

The residential complex consists of 55 buildings with 3-4 bedroom apartments and 22 villas with 4-6 bedrooms. All units have spacious rooms and large balconies. The buildings are surrounded by landscaped areas with recreational facilities.
The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.
There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.
Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.
By car:
Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min.
Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
E5 highway — 11 min
Nisantashi — 40 min
Taksim Square — 40 min
BenLeo is a new luxury project located in the very center of Istanbul in the Uskudar area. Every detail of comfort, luxury and convenience is thought out in the complex, many unforgettable moments and colorful memories await you.
All apartments in BenLeo Acibadem are fully finished « turnkey », which will be made in accordance with high quality standards from premium materials. The apartments will also be equipped with modern household appliances and partial furniture.
For residents of BenLeo Acibadem, a premium infrastructure is provided: indoor pool, lounge area with terrace, library, coworking, cafe, fitness center, squash, SPA with saunas, kids club.
Infrastructure:
- Lounge Terrace;
- Fitness center;
- Library;
- Squash;
- Business lounge;
- Cafe;
- Table tennis;
- SPA;
- Sauna;
- Kids club;
- Indoor pool.
Location:
The BenLeo Acibadem residential complex is located in the prestigious central part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, ideal for families and relaxing holidays. The area has excellent transport accessibility and high availability of modern schools and quality medical facilities.
For lovers of spa holidays, just 30 minutes from BenLeo Acibadem there are many beaches, including on the Prince Islands.
