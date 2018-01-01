  1. Realting.com
  Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey

Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€178,672
About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock services, a banquet hall, a bar and a cafe, a kids' pool, a concierge service, a fitness center, a gamer room, a conference room, an indoor swimming pool, a restaurant, a spa center, a sauna.

Completion - July, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Pendik is an area in the Eastern part of Istanbul, situated eastward of the city center. The district is a major transport hub with several highways and an international airport. Universities and research and development centers, manufacturing facilities and numerous shopping malls are located here.

Marmara Region, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
€165,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,800
Residential complex Villas with private pools, Jacuzzis and saunas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€1,50M
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
€102,771
Residential complex Prime Botanic Residence
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€178,672
Other complexes
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€141,824
Area 26–68 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! JASMINE PARK is a new residential complex in the Oba area, Alanya. Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya. Here is the state clinic, many private clinics, supermarkets and shopping centers « Alanium », « Metro », « Kochtash » etc., banks, schools and kindergartens, parks, sports grounds. Infrastructure: - Pool; - Recreation areas; - BBQ area; - Parking; - Fitness center; - Sauna; - Children's playground; - Elevator; - Video surveillance; - 24 hour security. Location: The distance to the sea is 5 km. Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€314,816
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, basketball and tennis courts, a Turkish bath, walking and bike paths, an outdoor cinema, green areas, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes Shopping mall - 5 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes School - 1 minute Istanbul Canal - 8 minutes Metro station - 12 minutes
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€282,645
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of he sea and the city. The residence features a lounge area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids; playground and a kindergarten, a basketball court, gardens, an artificial pond, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security. Completion - April, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops and all necessary infrastructure. Hospital - 3 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes University - 10 minutes Supermarkets - 2 minutes Marina - 2 minutes Park - 5 minutes Market - 3 minutes Istanbul Airport - 30 km (45 minutes) Metrobus station - 5 minutes E-5 highway - 5 minutes
