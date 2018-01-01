Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey

The residence features around-the-clock services, a banquet hall, a bar and a cafe, a kids' pool, a concierge service, a fitness center, a gamer room, a conference room, an indoor swimming pool, a restaurant, a spa center, a sauna.
Completion - July, 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
Pendik is an area in the Eastern part of Istanbul, situated eastward of the city center. The district is a major transport hub with several highways and an international airport. Universities and research and development centers, manufacturing facilities and numerous shopping malls are located here.