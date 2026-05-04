Apartment in a new building Hayat Flora

Hayat Flora is a premium residential project in Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, offering 1+1 to 4+1 and duplex apartments. It combines modern comfort with 70% green space and lake or sea views.

Hayat Flora features top amenities, easy metro access, and retail zones on-site. Backed by major developers, it's ideal for families and investors seeking high-value Istanbul living.

10 Key Advantages of Hayat Flora: