Apartment in a new building Hayat Flora

Hayat Flora is a premium residential project in Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, offering 1+1 to 4+1 and duplex apartments. It combines modern comfort with 70% green space and lake or sea views.
Hayat Flora features top amenities, easy metro access, and retail zones on-site. Backed by major developers, it's ideal for families and investors seeking high-value Istanbul living.
10 Key Advantages of Hayat Flora:
Strategic Location: Near metro, highways, and city center.
Natural Views: Overlooks Küçükçekmece Lake & Marmara Sea.
Diverse Units: From 1+1 to 4+1 & duplex options.
70% Green Areas: Landscaped zones enhance well-being.
Full Amenities: Pool, gym, sauna, and kids' areas.
On-Site Retail: Includes shops, cafés, pharmacy.
24/7 Security: Gated with cameras and guards.
Strong Developer Reputation: With state assurance.
Flexible Payment Plans: Installments and discounts available.
Investment Potential: Close to Istanbul Canal & rising market demand.