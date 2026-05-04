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Apartment in a new building Hayat Flora

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
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11
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ID: 38219
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

Hayat Flora is a premium residential project in Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, offering 1+1 to 4+1 and duplex apartments. It combines modern comfort with 70% green space and lake or sea views.

Hayat Flora features top amenities, easy metro access, and retail zones on-site. Backed by major developers, it's ideal for families and investors seeking high-value Istanbul living.

10 Key Advantages of Hayat Flora:

  1. Strategic Location: Near metro, highways, and city center.

  2. Natural Views: Overlooks Küçükçekmece Lake & Marmara Sea.

  3. Diverse Units: From 1+1 to 4+1 & duplex options.

  4. 70% Green Areas: Landscaped zones enhance well-being.

  5. Full Amenities: Pool, gym, sauna, and kids' areas.

  6. On-Site Retail: Includes shops, cafés, pharmacy.

  7. 24/7 Security: Gated with cameras and guards.

  8. Strong Developer Reputation: With state assurance.

  9. Flexible Payment Plans: Installments and discounts available.

  10. Investment Potential: Close to Istanbul Canal & rising market demand.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Hayat Flora
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
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