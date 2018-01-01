  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and terraces, Aksu, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and terraces, Aksu, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
€266,000
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool of 194 m2, a landscaped garden, a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor parking, security, a gazebo and terraces.

Completion - December, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 6.3 km
  • Sandy beaches - 7 km
  • Shopping mall - 8.7 km
  • Perge Ancient town - 12.8 km
Muratpasa, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and terraces, Aksu, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
€266,000
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,24M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a barbecue area, a sauna. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Electric water heater Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 33 km 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 2.3 km Eurasia Tunnel - 4.1 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€612,953
Agency: W Estates
Overview: Avrupa Konutlari is a special development that is situated in between a city and a forest. This development is intended for people who want to coexist with nature and live in a setting covered in pine trees. Avrupa Homes is committed to assisting people who do not jeopardize their own happiness or the happiness of their loved ones. Invest in your independence and a house that makes you happy from all sides.    Why Buy This Property: Convenient access to a major highway.  On-site luxury amenities.   Ample open space.  Appropriate for citizenship. Location: Avrupa Konutlari Camlivadi is situated in Kagithane, Istanbul, close to the TEM motorway, a very busy area. International facilities including Memorial Hospital and Kolan International Hospital are not far from the residence. Near East University, American University, and Bosphorus University are a few of the closest international universities. Maslak is only 3 minutes away from Avrupa Konatlari in central Istanbul, while the closest bus stop, Mecidiyekoy Metro Station, and Kagithane station are all 5 minutes away. Distances:   One minute from the TEM Highway; two minutes from the Havaray (Monorail); and two minutes from the Vadi Istanbul Mall.  5 minutes from FSM Bridge.  25 minutes from Istanbul Airport.  3 minutes from Maslak. Pricing and Availability: 1+1 has a 105m2 size and starts at 650.000 USD.  2+1 with a 103m2 size and beginning costs of US$694,000.  Prices for the 3+1, measuring 172m2, start at USD 926,000.  4+1 with a 207m2 size and pricing beginning at USD 1.266,000.  5+1 is a 239m2 building with pricing beginning at 1.565.000 USD.
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€224,607
Why this property؟ A suitable project for investment, rental is guaranteed and an investment return guarantee. The first project in Istanbul with the "Ultra Smart" intelligent system to control the finer details of your apartment. It is located in the Anatolian side of Istanbul near the Tem highway and E-5. 3 meeting rooms and 5 apartments for receiving visitors.
