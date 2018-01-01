  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Binaa Investment

Binaa Investment

Turkey, BARBAROS HAYRETTİN PAŞA MAH. 1995. SK. AKROS ISTANBUL NO: 1 -3 İÇ KAPI NO: 200 ESENYURT/ İSTANBUL
Share using:
QR
Binaa Investment
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.binaainvestment.com
Company description

Binaa Investment is a specialized company in real estate and engineering consultancy in Istanbul, providing legal and advisory services specializing in the Turkish real estate sector. We started in 2015 with a small team and less than 10 projects, now we manage more than 1000 properties and provide services from more than 60 nationalities worldwide. Thanks to its distinguished services, Binaa Investment has achieved wide successes, most notably creating satisfaction and acceptance among its customers.

New buildings
See all 77 new buildings
Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Apartment building Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Real estate agency: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul. The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity. The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Metrobus station and the Safakoy metro line. It is a good investment opportunity, next to the huge commercial mall, as well as bazaars and shops located within Al-Jawahiri Street in the region.
Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Real estate agency: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project is within one of the most vital European areas of Istanbul, near facilities and service centers. It is close to the two vital arteries of Istanbul, TEM, and E-5, the most important transportation hubs in the city of the two continents. Istanbul's new airport is within walking distance of the project, which increases its real estate and investment value. A stunning view of Kucukcekmece Lake, valleys, plateaus, and streams surrounding the project area. Adaptable installment offers, with ready title deeds that comply with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Real estate agency: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Beylikdüzü Istanbul, with a distinctive aesthetic and functional design. A healthy life in the heart of green gardens that inspire peace. It is close to malls, and prominent educational, health, and cultural institutions. It has social facilities, and an indoor garage, with 24/7 security services. It is an investment opportunity next to the urban development projects in the city of two continents.
Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
Real estate agency: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is located in the green area of ​​Bahcesehir, where luxury accommodation with comfortable living. A high-value investment through a continuous rental return for 15 years. It allows you to obtain Turkish citizenship by owning real estate. An opportunity for businessmen to invest in office apartments and shops. Services of high quality and all social facilities in the vicinity of your residence.
Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
Real estate agency: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most important residential neighborhoods that combine history and modernity on the Asian side. Luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea, green spaces, gardens, and parks. It is next to many vital and touristic areas in Asian Istanbul, which increases its investment value. It is within a vital location near transport lines, health, educational and commercial centers on the Anatolian side. A ready-to-delivery contract, suitable payment plans, with the chance of getting Turkish citizenship.
1 2 3
Our agents in Turkey
Navar Ghadri
Navar Ghadri
78 properties
Agencies nearby
Redtower Property
21 property

As a company with knowledge in real estate and construction, we are proud to have customers from all over the world. We are one of the leading companies in Turkey in real estate. We provide assistance that will be with you in every procedure of buying a property from Turkey. When you choose to buy a property in Turkey, we greet you from the airport, and after you acquire your property, we help you with everything related to your property in Turkey. Our company, which has been performing for years with its professional teams and sector knowledge, continues to make a distinction in every area it does business with the focus of bringing in both itself and its business associates. While we work hard to discover our sales with great care by seeing our customers as our business associates, business ethics are among the most important values we care about. The first aim of Red Tower Property is not only to sell but also to provide 100% customer fulfillment. We are working with all our potencies to provide this fulfillment. We offer you to finish your studies with our pre-sales and after-sales services. We work all day to supply the best assistance to our investors.  

PROinvestWORLD
129 properties

Our company has been involved in real estate since 2014. We have successfully established ourselves in the Russian and international market. We offer our clients to buy real estate in Turkey to generate income in Euros and diversify their Investment portfolio. We have a comprehensive approach to solving customers' issues, from identifying needs to their satisfaction.

 

Ramzy Real Estate

Who Are We?  Our success story in Turkey began since our first year in “2014” and is still continuing to this day. With our experience gained over the years and our awareness of the real estate market, Ramzy was able to be the best leading company in the field of real estate investment in Turkey.  Thanks to our team experience in real estate in Istanbul and through our knowledge spanning many years and through our passion for continuing hard work, we were able to enrich our company with hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were agents of the best real estate projects in Turkey, and with a simple summary we worked hard to be the most suitable place for your confidence.  Our Vision:  We see Turkey in general and Istanbul in particular as an ideal center to embrace your investments, and indeed your closest gateway to experience a high-end lifestyle in Europe, believing in the principle of cooperation and working within professional teams, each of them specializing in a specific stage, so that our staff will be on the required competence and full readiness to implement the goals and vision of "Ramzy Real Estate"  Our Goal:  We succeeded in securing hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were able to establish a wide base of clients who are satisfied with our services and consultations provided by us, and we still intend to continue in this manner, refusing to delay or slow progress in this area, putting success and adherence to the standards of honesty and creativity as a goal in mind.  Our Values ​​:  The staff at Ramzy Real Estate adopts a set of values ​​that distinguish it from other , we are keen to adhere to standards of honesty in all stages of the transaction, we work with a team spirit, we maintain ethical values  Do our best to find the right property for your desire, whether it is for housing, investment or obtaining Turkish citizenship. 

Gold Mark Estate
389 properties

Our Company is one of the most dynamic companies of the Cyprus Real Estate Market and has a structure that exceeds the borders of the TRNC with its experience in the Real Estate Sector, serving many areas. Goldman Estates Ltd. was founded in September 2015 by Erman Esentuna, Osman Oran and Durmuş Özgen. With its experienced directors and consultants, we have risen to a great deal in our first year in TRNC real estate world. Erman Esentuna and Osman Oran have twelve years career experience in real estate and construction sector in TRNC. Unlike other real estate agents, the two participating in the Real Estate Fair in Russia, China, Europe and Middle East Real Estate Markets exceeded 100 and they made a rapid entry into their private business life with Goldmark Estates Ltd thanks to the wide cooperation Nertwork. Within the first year after the foundation of our company, our company got more motivation by receiving the best real estate company award from Real Estate Sector in TRNC real estate awards. Thanks to its extensive foreign contacts and business partnerships, unlike other real estate agents in Iran, the Arab countries, Russian speaking countries, Scandinavian and European countries, as well as we offer high quality services in many areas with activities in Turkey and our offices.

Cadde Gayrimenkul & Yatırım Danışmanlık
2 properties

Cadde Real Estate & Investment Consulting is a leading company that provides expert advice and services to help clients navigate the complex world of real estate and investments.

Realting.com
Go