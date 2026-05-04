Apartment in a new building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ

AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ is a luxury residential project in Istanbul's elite Şişli district, offering premium living within minutes of top shopping centers and cultural hubs.
AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ ensures seamless access to metro, Metrobus, and key areas like Taksim, Beşiktaş, and Levent, with rich urban amenities and investor appeal.
10 Key Advantages of AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ:
Prime central location in Şişli, Istanbul
Proximity to luxury malls and high-end districts
Easy access to public transport (metro, Metrobus, buses)
Offers 321 residences and 17 commercial units
Apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1
Underground parking with assigned spaces
Phase 1 delivered; Phase 2 under construction
Suitable for Turkish citizenship application
No GYO property appraisal needed
Ready title deeds; delivery date: July 2027