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Apartment in a new building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ

Sisli, Turkey
from
$337,000
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4
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ID: 38886
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sisli
  • Metro
    Gayrettepe (~ 800 m)

About the complex

AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ is a luxury residential project in Istanbul's elite Şişli district, offering premium living within minutes of top shopping centers and cultural hubs.
AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ ensures seamless access to metro, Metrobus, and key areas like Taksim, Beşiktaş, and Levent, with rich urban amenities and investor appeal.

10 Key Advantages of AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ:

  1. Prime central location in Şişli, Istanbul

  2. Proximity to luxury malls and high-end districts

  3. Easy access to public transport (metro, Metrobus, buses)

  4. Offers 321 residences and 17 commercial units

  5. Apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1

  6. Underground parking with assigned spaces

  7. Phase 1 delivered; Phase 2 under construction

  8.  Suitable for Turkish citizenship application

  9.  No GYO property appraisal needed

  10.  Ready title deeds; delivery date: July 2027

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sisli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ
Sisli, Turkey
from
$337,000
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