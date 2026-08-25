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Duplexes for Sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Flats in a Projet with Horizontal Architecture in İstanbul Beyoğlu The project with horizont…
$988 087
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