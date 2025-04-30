Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes for Sale in Atasehir, Turkey

5 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Atasehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Istanbul Atasehir The apartments are lo…
$1,58M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Atasehir, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Secured Complex near Metro Station in Ataşehir İstanbul The apartments are l…
$1,24M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Atasehir, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Secured Complex near Metro Station in Ataşehir İstanbul The apartments are l…
$1,11M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Atasehir, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Istanbul Atasehir The apartments are lo…
$2,19M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Atasehir, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Istanbul Atasehir The apartments are lo…
$1,33M
