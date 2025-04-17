  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey

Aksemsettin Bulvari, Turkey
from
$194,421
08/05/2025
$194,421
07/05/2025
$195,093
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25871
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448289
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map

About the complex

Features:

  • Lush landscaped gardens
  • Jogging and walking tracks
  • Child-friendly playgrounds and open spaces for family activities
  • Cascading pools and decorative water elements
  • Secure and common areas for a comfortable experience
  • Social spaces for multipurpose and leisure activities
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Spa
  • Sunbathing decks
  • Natural lagoon
  • 24/7 security
  • Indoor parking
  • Storage areas

Completion - March, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 1 minutes
  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
  • Hospitals - 3 minutes
  • Parks - 2 minutes
  • Universities - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Aksemsettin Bulvari, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$133,309
Residence Luxury And Riverside Residences In Kağıthane
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$555,000
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,368
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$220,593
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
$707,028
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Aksemsettin Bulvari, Turkey
from
$194,421
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$708,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A countryside villa project in Bahcesehir Area which has really good future value. Easy access to shopping malls, lakeside, Istanbul Airport, industrial zones, new Istanbul Canal and other developing areas.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$687,951
The residence features a sports ground, a jogging path, a kids' playground, a fitness center, an indoor pool, a sauna. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 5 minutes Marina - 4 minutes TEM highway - 3 minutes Hospital - 6 minutes College - 8 mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$260,186
In a popular tourist area, this complex offers different types of flats: standard 1 bedroom, 2 and 5 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications