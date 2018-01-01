Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

If you want to see the pool from your large balcony when you are restıng or having your dinner, concentrate on this apartment.There are three bedrooms, one living room , seperate kitchen, two bathrooms and a large balcony.It will be sold without furnıture so you can choose through your wishes as you want.It is 165 m2, on the third floor facing south so this means that you will always have sun inside your home. In the complex, you can find steam room , children play ground,camera system , fitness and swimming pool.It is about 3 km to the beach so you can reach the beach in 15 minutes.There are many markets around the building .You dont need to go somewhere for shopping.And an important point is that this building finished only 5 years ago and ıt is well-cared. *Swimming Pool *Steam Room *Car Park *Children Playground *Camera System
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 + 1 Apartments area from 141 to 469 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center, barbecue areas, a gazebo, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security.
Features of the flats
Central satellite system
PVC Windows with double glazing
Steel entrance door
Air conditioning
Kitchen cabinetry
Granite worktop
Tile flooring
Underfloor heating
Shower cabins
Electric water heaters
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 150 meters
Alanya city centre - 2 km
Nearest airport - 30 km
Antalya airport - 125 km