  2. Turkey
  Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features a parking, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a garden, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 100 meters
  • E-5 highway - 3.5 km
  • Maslak - 10 minutes
  • New airport - 30 minutes
  • Taksim - 15 minutes
  • Sisli - 10 minutes
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey

