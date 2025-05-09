  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.

Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.

Kuveyt Turk Bank Chekmekoy branch, Turkey
from
$403,000
8
ID: 26141
In CRM: 1267
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Metro
    Çekmeköy (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The LUXURY CLASS residential complex is located in a prestigious part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus in the Cekmekoy area, surrounded by forest and nature, ideal for family living and a relaxing holiday.

On the territory of the luxury complex, gardens, outdoor swimming pools for children and adults with a modern water filtration system, playgrounds for children of different age groups, walking paths.

Within a radius of several kilometers there is all the necessary urban infrastructure - shopping centers, educational and medical institutions.

The project has a total area of ​​35,000 m2, of which 16,000 m2 is green space, the project presents only 125 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 78 m2 to 253 m2.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials and will include modern household appliances and partial furniture, which can be supplemented with options according to your wishes.

First payment 50%
Instalments without % until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Green landscapes
Children's playgrounds
Outdoor pool
Cafes and restaurants
Shops

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

You are viewing
Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.
Kuveyt Turk Bank Chekmekoy branch, Turkey
from
$403,000
