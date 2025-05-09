Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.

The LUXURY CLASS residential complex is located in a prestigious part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus in the Cekmekoy area, surrounded by forest and nature, ideal for family living and a relaxing holiday.

On the territory of the luxury complex, gardens, outdoor swimming pools for children and adults with a modern water filtration system, playgrounds for children of different age groups, walking paths.

Within a radius of several kilometers there is all the necessary urban infrastructure - shopping centers, educational and medical institutions.

The project has a total area of ​​35,000 m2, of which 16,000 m2 is green space, the project presents only 125 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 78 m2 to 253 m2.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials and will include modern household appliances and partial furniture, which can be supplemented with options according to your wishes.

First payment 50%

Instalments without % until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Green landscapes

Children's playgrounds

Outdoor pool

Cafes and restaurants

Shops

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.