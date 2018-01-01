Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke

The project is within walking distance of the metro station and shops.

There are 13 blocks with flats and 60% landscaped space on the site.

Spacious flats with 1-4 bedrooms and balconies.

The project has a large park, shopping centre, schools, cafes and restaurants, play and sports areas, jogging and cycling paths.

Suitable for investment and personal residence.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in a clean, green, new and family-friendly area away from the hustle and bustle, but with a chic transport infrastructure in the most comfortable access to Istanbul's nightlife and business life.

A special feature of the complex is that it is a 15-minute drive from Turkey's megaproject, International Financial Centre.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 25 minutes

Ataturk airport - 45 min

Third International Airport - 5 min