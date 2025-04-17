  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey

Kepez, Turkey
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23725
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418427
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akseki
  • Village
    Kepez

About the complex

The residence stands out as an innovative living project specially designed for you and offers you a comfortable urban life in Cankaya area in Masa dağı area, located in Antalya, where construction has just started. It has cooler climatic conditions compared to the city center. Terra Modern is designed on a building area of 6,853 m2 and occupies a green area of 4,000 m2.

The complex consists of 56 apartments in 2 blocks. The apartments offer you new opportunities thanks to their large and comfortable functional architectural solutions of spacious apartment layouts like 3+1 / 4+1 .

The swimming pool in the complex is designed for both children and adults. In addition, you can find social facilities with an outdoor playground in the courtyard with walking paths.

Features

  • lobby
  • landscaped green areas
  • parking
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • fitness center
  • sauna and Turkish bath
  • kids' playground
  • around-the-clock video surveillance
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Central satellite system
  • Central heating
  • Natural gas
  • Steel door
  • PVC windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 3.4 km
  • Kepez forest - 8.5 km
  • Zoo - 6.3 km
  • University - 8.1 km
  • Kaleiçi - 11.2 km
  • Beach park - 11.3 km

Location on the map

Kepez, Turkey

