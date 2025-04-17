Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and green areas, Antalya, Turkey

The residence stands out as an innovative living project specially designed for you and offers you a comfortable urban life in Cankaya area in Masa dağı area, located in Antalya, where construction has just started. It has cooler climatic conditions compared to the city center. Terra Modern is designed on a building area of 6,853 m2 and occupies a green area of 4,000 m2.

The complex consists of 56 apartments in 2 blocks. The apartments offer you new opportunities thanks to their large and comfortable functional architectural solutions of spacious apartment layouts like 3+1 / 4+1 .

The swimming pool in the complex is designed for both children and adults. In addition, you can find social facilities with an outdoor playground in the courtyard with walking paths.

Features

lobby

landscaped green areas

parking

swimming pools for children and adults

fitness center

sauna and Turkish bath

kids' playground

around-the-clock video surveillance

Central satellite system

Central heating

Natural gas

Steel door

PVC windows

Air conditioning

Underfloor heating

Hospital - 3.4 km

Kepez forest - 8.5 km

Zoo - 6.3 km

University - 8.1 km

Kaleiçi - 11.2 km

Beach park - 11.3 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure