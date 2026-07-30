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New Build Apartments in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

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Torrevieja
11
Marbella
112
Benidorm
4
Alicante
1
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Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
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Residential quarter Calle Miró
Ojen, Spain
from
$359,384
New-build homes in Ojén, just 10 minutes from Marbella, located in a peaceful natural setting with excellent transport links. Includes a parking space, storage room, and Class A energy certification, ensuring sustainability and significant energy savings, as well as an exclusive interior des…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Terra Nova Hills
Residential quarter Terra Nova Hills
Residential quarter Terra Nova Hills
Residential quarter Terra Nova Hills
Residential quarter Terra Nova Hills
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Residential quarter Terra Nova Hills
Ojen, Spain
from
$1,19M
Welcome to an exclusive development of 14 semi-detached villas situated frontline to the prestigious El Soto golf course in La Mairena. Each villa offers stunning panoramic views of the golf course and the sea, combining comfort and elegance in a serene setting. With a plot size of 400 m² a…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
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Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
Guaro, Spain
from
$682,590
This exclusive residential development seamlessly blends nature, contemporary design, and an active lifestyle in a unique setting in Guaro, Málaga—one of the most charming spots in the inland region of the Costa del Sol. The development consists of 32 elegant apartments and 39 townhouses, c…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
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Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Guaro, Spain
from
$853,237
This exclusive residential development seamlessly blends nature, contemporary design, and an active lifestyle in a unique setting in Guaro, Málaga—one of the most charming spots in the inland region of the Costa del Sol. The development consists of 32 elegant apartments and 39 townhouses, c…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas
Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas
Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas
Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas
Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas
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Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas
Ojen, Spain
from
$3,87M
New collection of luxury villas in the foothills of the Sierra de Las Nieves nature reserve, looking over the centre of Marbella and stunning views of the bustling town and the Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive, gated community offers a choice of four different styles of luxury villa, in a…
Agency
Muse
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter The Views Residences
Residential quarter The Views Residences
Residential quarter The Views Residences
Residential quarter The Views Residences
Residential quarter The Views Residences
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Residential quarter The Views Residences
Istan, Spain
from
$1,81M
Situated in the heart of the exclusive Sierra Blanca Country Club, this remarkable development of only three south-west-facing villas, The Views Residences, offers an exceptional combination of luxury, seclusion, and natural beauty. Located in a gated community, it embodies sophistication an…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Almazara Gardens
Residential quarter Almazara Gardens
Residential quarter Almazara Gardens
Residential quarter Almazara Gardens
Residential quarter Almazara Gardens
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Residential quarter Almazara Gardens
Istan, Spain
from
$523,319
A new residential development in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, at the foot of La Concha, near the Sierra Blanca Country Club resort, set in a landscape of exceptional natural beauty thanks to its centuries-old forests and panoramic views of Marbella Bay and the vast Istán Reservoir.…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
Residential quarter Ocean View
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Residential quarter Ocean View
Ojen, Spain
from
$1,09M
New development consisting of a gated community of private residences, with two and three bedroom flats, including 10 penthouses, each with its own private swimming pool. Within the gardens, there is a beautiful heated swimming pool, a solarium and a covered outdoor kitchen for dining with f…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter La Mairena
Residential quarter La Mairena
Residential quarter La Mairena
Residential quarter La Mairena
Residential quarter La Mairena
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Residential quarter La Mairena
Ojen, Spain
from
$3,36M
Discover the Villa of Your Dreams in a Luxurious and Tranquil Environment. This contemporary villa is everything one could dream and desire. With a design that combines luxury and charm, this property offers an unparalleled living experience where tranquility and privacy are top priorities.…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
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Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Istan, Spain
from
$682,590
New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty with century old forests and panoramic views of both Marbella and the Istán reservoir. Within the project will be seven small residential complexes consisting of apartments, penthouses and semi-detach…
Agency
Muse
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