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New Build Apartments in Sevilla, Spain

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Dos Hermanas
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Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$597,266
The year of construction 2026
New residential project of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in Estepona where you will enjoy stunning sea views. The development is made up of 3 three-storey blocks with: · Ground floor with gardenand terraces · Middle floor · Penthouses with a solarium & large terraces The residential h…
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Residential quarter Valley Views
Residential quarter Valley Views
Residential quarter Valley Views
Residential quarter Valley Views
Residential quarter Valley Views
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Residential quarter Valley Views
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$397,040
The year of construction 2027
New project of 54 two and three bedroom apartments with a privileged location and spectacular sea and mountain views, with private parking spaces and communal pool. Its south-east orientation guarantees natural light throughout the day. Its modern total living design connects the living roo…
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Residential quarter MARALTO
Residential quarter MARALTO
Residential quarter MARALTO
Residential quarter MARALTO
Residential quarter MARALTO
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Residential quarter MARALTO
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$648,331
A grand residential complex in the Las Mesas area of Estepona that will offer homes with stunning views of the sea and mountains, filled with natural light and enhanced by the gentle sea breeze
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Isidora Living
Residential quarter Isidora Living
Residential quarter Isidora Living
Residential quarter Isidora Living
Residential quarter Isidora Living
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Residential quarter Isidora Living
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$716,719
This is the great opportunity for those who want it all. This magnificent development, located 5 minutes from the centre of Estepona and La Rada beach, is perfect for those who are looking for a home, for those who want a second home by the sea and of course for those who are only interested…
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Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
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Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$398,177
The year of construction 2025
Metropolitan Homes is a new development consisting of 35 apartmens with 1 and 2 bedroom, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior courtyard, rooftop swimming pool and lounge area. The Metropolitan apartments have wide views of the city of Malaga. All the pro…
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Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
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Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,76M
Edificio España houses 33 apartments and penthouses with the most modern equipment and the best qualities on the market. Just 350 meters from the beach, the project is a modern development designed by the prestigious A-cero Architectural Firm
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Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
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Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,56M
The year of construction 2027
A luxury new development, Balcón del Mediterráneo, located near Selwo on the New Golden Mile, and scheduled for completion in 2027, offering spacious 3 to 5 bedroom apartments ranging from 200 to 300 m². All units, including ground-floor apartments, enjoy sea views and are finished to the hi…
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Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
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Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$893,055
In the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, rises this residential haven where elegance and comfort come together. Homes designed with high-end materials and exclusive communal areas that reflect the true Marbella style
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Residential quarter Capri
Residential quarter Capri
Residential quarter Capri
Residential quarter Capri
Residential quarter Capri
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Residential quarter Capri
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$510,805
The year of construction 2026
The architecture is more than you see. We believe in a design that transcends the aesthetic and creates houses designed to make you happy. Spaces devised from sensitivity and designed to adapt to you, your city and the planet. We build homes where design is much more than design: it is #Pure…
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Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,81M
The year of construction 2027
Discover an exclusive collection of newly built detached villas located in one of the Costa del Sol's most promising residential areas: Valle Romano, Estepona. Set in the highest part of the development, these exceptional homes enjoy spectacular open views of the Mediterranean Sea and the V…
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Residential quarter PORTAMARE
Residential quarter PORTAMARE
Residential quarter PORTAMARE
Residential quarter PORTAMARE
Residential quarter PORTAMARE
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Residential quarter PORTAMARE
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$522,978
The year of construction 2027
Welcome to Portamare, an exclusive residential complex that redefines luxury and comfort on the Costa del Sol. Located in the heart of Estepona, this modern building comprises 22 apartments and offers a unique living experience. Portamare is just 100 meters from the beach and the picturesqu…
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Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS
Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS
Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS
Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS
Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS
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Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$3,70M
Located in a picturesque and privileged environment, surrounded by natural exuberance, the Ocyan Luxury Villas form a group of twelve sophisticated villas with contemporary aesthetics, designed by one of the most renowned studios on the Costa del Sol
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Residential quarter MILABEKA
Residential quarter MILABEKA
Residential quarter MILABEKA
Residential quarter MILABEKA
Residential quarter MILABEKA
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Residential quarter MILABEKA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,04M
The year of construction 2028
Milabeka presents an exclusive boutique development of just 10 contemporary residences. Located on the historic Milagrosa Street in Málaga, next to Parque del Oeste and within walking distance of all services, restaurants and leisure areas, this development offers the perfect balance betwee…
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Residential quarter Aby Upper
Residential quarter Aby Upper
Residential quarter Aby Upper
Residential quarter Aby Upper
Residential quarter Aby Upper
Residential quarter Aby Upper
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$364,048
Aby Estepona is a project of 90 dwellings of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all of them with garage space and storage room. It is an exclusive residential complex, closed in order toguarantee security and privacy. The dwellings are designed to enjoy the vegetation and natural setting with interior sp…
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Residential quarter Waveview
Residential quarter Waveview
Residential quarter Waveview
Residential quarter Waveview
Residential quarter Waveview
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Residential quarter Waveview
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$2,09M
The year of construction 2025
Life is measured in moments. Some come to us like the gentle sound of waves on a quiet beach at sunset, while others we create ourselves, chosen with precision. That’s WAVEVIEW: an exclusive retreat on Mijas Costa, where the Mediterranean unfolds before you as the star of the show, and every…
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