  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Istan
  4. Residential quarter Almazara Gardens

Residential quarter Almazara Gardens

Istan, Spain
from
$523,319
;
18
Leave a request
ID: 39364
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1226563862
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Istan

About the complex

A new residential development in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, at the foot of La Concha, near the Sierra Blanca Country Club resort, set in a landscape of exceptional natural beauty thanks to its centuries-old forests and panoramic views of Marbella Bay and the vast Istán Reservoir. From Istán, you can visit the Andalusian towns in the area: Estepona and its iconic, well-preserved old town, Marbella and its beaches, San Pedro de Alcántara, and Benahavís, not to mention the stunning Sierra de las Nieves, which contrasts with the coastal landscape of the region. You’ll find dozens of hiking trails in the Sierra de las Nieves and six mountain biking routes. Other sports activities in the area include fishing, canoeing, rock climbing, and canyoning. The new resort consists of 7 small residential clusters of apartments and townhouses integrated into the mountainside. The new development is connected by wide roads with sidewalks, landscaped areas, guest parking, and rural walking paths that wind through the forest, allowing residents to relax in contact with nature. A unique residential experience on the entire Costa del Sol. This is the fourth project now on sale, comprising 49 exclusive apartments with views of the forest. The project consists of three three-story buildings featuring contemporary open-plan apartments with a rustic aesthetic that blend seamlessly into the surrounding natural environment. It offers 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses with solariums and large terraces, as well as a communal pool surrounded by native plants.

Location on the map

Istan, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,31M
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Marbella, Spain
from
$7,61M
Residential quarter JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Mijas, Spain
from
$468,257
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$363,547
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,24M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Almazara Gardens
Istan, Spain
from
$523,319
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 1
Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 1
Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 1
Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 1
Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 1
Show all Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 1
Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 1
Casares, Spain
from
$739,472
Between Marbella and Sotogrande, next to Estepona, this new residential development is at a privileged location on the Costa del Sol that invites you to participate in Mediterranean life and the typical joy of southern Spain. This residential area is a tribute to contemporary architecture, …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Show all Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Residential quarter Vitta Marina
Mijas, Spain
from
$559,496
Spectacular development consisting of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes with sea views in Cala de Mijas. The development consists of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes with sea views in a large number of them. The urbanization has excellent landscaped areas, communal swimming pool, gymnasium and social-gourme…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Show all Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Finestrat, Spain
from
$858,199
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 130–170 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Essential House is a project of detached houses with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, two of which are ensuite. The plots ranging from 590 to 700 m2 face the south side, with sea and mountain views, and light floods all the rooms.The houses have air conditioning, household appliances an…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications