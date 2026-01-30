  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Ojen
  4. Residential quarter La Mairena

Residential quarter La Mairena

Ojen, Spain
from
$3,36M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 38972
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 726721111
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Ojen
  • Address
    Calle Navarra

About the complex

Discover the Villa of Your Dreams in a Luxurious and Tranquil Environment. This contemporary villa is everything one could dream and desire. With a design that combines luxury and charm, this property offers an unparalleled living experience where tranquility and privacy are top priorities. Spread over two spacious floors, the villa features large windows that flood the interiors with natural light, allowing you to enjoy sunshine in every corner. From here, you can take in stunning views of either the majestic Mediterranean Sea or the surrounding mountains. The generously sized terraces are the perfect place to enjoy unforgettable moments. Imagine relaxing while watching the sunset with a cold drink in hand, or enjoying breakfast surrounded by the melody of birdsong. This natural setting creates an idyllic atmosphere that invites comfort and well-being. This villa is more than just a property; it is a sanctuary where luxury meets serenity in every detail.

Location on the map

Ojen, Spain
Education

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Bay
Benahavis, Spain
from
$10,35M
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$341,297
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Estepona, Spain
from
$546,072
Residential quarter Santa Clara Homes
Ricmar, Spain
from
$1,42M
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
You are viewing
Residential quarter La Mairena
Ojen, Spain
from
$3,36M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Hacienda el Sueño
Residential quarter Hacienda el Sueño
Residential quarter Hacienda el Sueño
Residential quarter Hacienda el Sueño
Residential quarter Hacienda el Sueño
Show all Residential quarter Hacienda el Sueño
Residential quarter Hacienda el Sueño
Mijas, Spain
from
$400,453
New development of flats in a complete residential and holiday complex, located in Las Lagunas de Mijas. It consists of five apartment complexes. The resort will include a wide variety of facilities that are a must for a luxurious holiday on the Spanish coast. We will ensure that you have e…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 80.0
308,868 – 313,771
Apartment 3 rooms
81.0 – 101.0
324,032 – 367,700
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Show all Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$2,15M
This boutique development in Marbella is located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Valdeolletas, just five minutes from Marbella town center and La Cañada shopping center. One villa is already completed and ready to move into, while the remaining homes are currently under construction, o…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications