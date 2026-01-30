Residential quarter La Mairena

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Discover the Villa of Your Dreams in a Luxurious and Tranquil Environment.
This contemporary villa is everything one could dream and desire. With a design that combines luxury and charm, this property offers an unparalleled living experience where tranquility and privacy are top priorities.
Spread over two spacious floors, the villa features large windows that flood the interiors with natural light, allowing you to enjoy sunshine in every corner. From here, you can take in stunning views of either the majestic Mediterranean Sea or the surrounding mountains.
The generously sized terraces are the perfect place to enjoy unforgettable moments. Imagine relaxing while watching the sunset with a cold drink in hand, or enjoying breakfast surrounded by the melody of birdsong. This natural setting creates an idyllic atmosphere that invites comfort and well-being.
This villa is more than just a property; it is a sanctuary where luxury meets serenity in every detail.
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Ojen, Spain
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