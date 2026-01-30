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Residential quarter Ocean View

Ojen, Spain
from
$1,09M
;
20
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ID: 39124
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1930340104
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Ojen

About the complex

New development consisting of a gated community of private residences, with two and three bedroom flats, including 10 penthouses, each with its own private swimming pool. Within the gardens, there is a beautiful heated swimming pool, a solarium and a covered outdoor kitchen for dining with family and friends. To ensure that your time in residence is as pleasant and hassle-free as possible, a full concierge service is available. For the convenience and security of owners, there are ample underground parking spaces, private storage rooms and 24-hour security with patrols to ensure peace of mind. On the Mediterranean coast, the quality of the outside space is as important as the inside, so we have taken great care, time and effort to ensure that the communal areas are well designed, spacious and secure. All flats face the sea and beautifully landscaped gardens. An attractive 25m heated swimming pool sits alongside a well-equipped solarium with comfortable sun loungers and a cosy covered terrace and kitchen area with barbecue and spacious seating areas. Owners will also benefit from access to the adjacent sports club with gymnasium, tennis and paddle courts, 9-hole par 3 golf course and restaurant (included in the condominium fees). To ensure a carefree property, owners are provided with highly personalised services including property management and maintenance, cleaning and rental management. The concierge can arrange childcare, dining reservations, personal chef, chauffeur and airport pick-up, so that your valuable time runs smoothly. A wide range of activities can be arranged, from cultural visits to cooking classes, golf and tennis, guided walks, boat trips and much more. (*These services are on a fee basis*).

Location on the map

Ojen, Spain
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Residential quarter Ocean View
Ojen, Spain
from
$1,09M
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Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Agency
Scat Realty
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
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