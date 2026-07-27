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New Build Apartments in La Axarquia, Spain

;
Velez Malaga
8
Rincon de la Victoria
5
Torrox
4
Nerja
2
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Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Show all Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$307,109
New development consisting of 92 high-quality homes, the the second phase will consist of 48 homes, distributed across 7 blocks of 4 floors. The property offers 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive 3-bedroom penthouses. Each home is built with top-quality finishes, ensuring comf…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
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Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Nerja, Spain
from
$1,30M
Discover a new level of luxury in the picturesque town of Nerja with our development of 5 stunning villas. Located in the prestigious town of Nerja, these homes have been designed to offer the utmost in comfort, contemporary style and Mediterranean luxury. Modern and Functional Design Each…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
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Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$307,109
Created with one goal in mind: to care for the well-being of each and every one of its inhabitants. Its spaces are carefully designed by the prestigious architectural studio HCP, creating a safe, pleasant and familiar environment. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, including the magnificent p…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
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Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Nerja, Spain
from
$967,002
Come and see this new project of 17 three-bedroom semi-detached houses in Nerja. It is a residential complex of three-story houses (ground floor, first floor, and second floor), with a basement and solarium. With fitted kitchens, including ceramic hob, sink, and extractor hood. Three full …
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$290,044
Exclusive development of homes with a pool and communal areas. Discover a more comfortable and modern way of living in the heart of Vélez-Málaga. We present a new real estate development consisting of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer maximum comfort, functionality, and quality …
Agency
Muse
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Almara Residences
Residential quarter Almara Residences
Residential quarter Almara Residences
Residential quarter Almara Residences
Residential quarter Almara Residences
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Residential quarter Almara Residences
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$356,084
New development of spacious, comfortable apartments with carefully considered design, available in 1, 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, as well as exclusive penthouses with private solariums. All set within a contemporary residential complex fully equipped and located just 100 metres from the sea and…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
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Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$790,667
Exclusive development of single-family homes with meticulous design, located just 5 minutes from the sea and established areas in Rincón de la Victoria. Its beautiful beaches, proximity to all types of services, and incomparable landscapes make this municipality an exceptional place to live.…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
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Residential quarter Azure Living
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$336,261
A new way to experience the Mediterranean in Torre del Mar: exclusive homes just 100 meters from the beach. A new residential development with contemporary design located in one of the most attractive areas of Torre del Mar, just a few steps from the boardwalk and surrounded by all the amen…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Infinity Views
Residential quarter Infinity Views
Residential quarter Infinity Views
Residential quarter Infinity Views
Residential quarter Infinity Views
Residential quarter Infinity Views
Residential quarter Infinity Views
Torrox Park, Spain
from
$387,939
The development consists of 21 semi-detached houses. They are distributed in 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and living-dining room-kitchen with direct access to a large terrace with sea views. It has a communal area with swimming pool. Each property has a basement with individual garage and a large…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III
Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III
Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$310,692
Exclusive gated residential complex located in the heart of a golf course, very well connected to the Costa del Sol A-7 motorway. It is less than 30 minutes from both Malaga International Airport and Malaga city. A few kilometers away you can enjoy multiple services, shopping and leisure ce…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
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Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$716,719
Discover this new residential development in Torre del Mar. An exclusive promotion located in one of the most privileged enclaves of the Costa del Sol. A setting that perfectly combines residential tranquility with proximity to the sea, services, shops, and excellent transport connections. …
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Muse
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Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
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Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Torrox Park, Spain
from
$364,048
Modern and elegant flats in Malaga that combine contemporary design, functionality and energy efficiency. Each home is built with a reinforced concrete structure and advanced thermal and acoustic insulation to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year. The interiors feature large-format p…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
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Residential quarter Proa
El Morche, Spain
from
$494,878
A development located on a natural balcony with spectacular sea views. This project, adapted to the topography, features a sustainable design and comprises semi-detached single-family homes with 3 bedrooms, southeast, south, and southwest orientations, and incredible sea views. All homes i…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
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Residential quarter Costa Niza
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$410,692
Located in front of the sea, in a privileged area of the Costa del Sol, 10 minutes from Torre del Mar and Rincón de la Victoria and 5 minutes from access to the Mediterranean highway. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in 3 blocks, with parking space and storage room included in th…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Residential quarter Idilia Aire
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Residential quarter Idilia Aire
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$534,695
This modern residential development consists of 55 homes distributed across three elegant buildings, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with pleasant views of the Mediterranean Sea. A project designed for those seeking comfort, location, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Ideall…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$455,003
Exclusive property development of 30 semi-detached villas, located in the charming neighbourhood of El Limonar, in Vélez-Málaga. This gated residential complex has been designed with the comfort and well-being of families in mind, offering a peaceful and safe environment where you can enjoy …
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Muse
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Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
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Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
from
$540,384
Your new house in Rincón de la Victoria is located on high ground that allows stunning views. The Mediterranean will be your life partner, since all homes enjoy excellent panoramic views of the sea. The studied layout of the buildings ensures excellent guidance in all cases. A consolidated…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
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Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Los Llanos, Spain
from
$341,295
Discover our exclusive selection of 112 modern 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, designed to offer you a unique and comfortable lifestyle. Ground-floor apartments with spacious terraces, first and second floors with glass balconies, and penthouses with solariums. Homes with exceptional views. Find…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Victoria Hills
Residential quarter Victoria Hills
Residential quarter Victoria Hills
Residential quarter Victoria Hills
Residential quarter Victoria Hills
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Residential quarter Victoria Hills
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$455,060
An invitation to live without rushing, surrounded by light, calm and horizon. A project born from design but inspired by emotions: created for those seeking a home with soul, where every detail exudes well-being. It offers 2 and 3-bedroom homes, designed to adapt to different lifestyles. …
Agency
Muse
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