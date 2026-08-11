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New Build Apartments in San Roque, Spain

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Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Show all Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Guadiaro, Spain
from
$1,18M
Discover a privileged enclave where architecture merges with the landscape. A place where you can breathe the essence of Sotogrande: own style, tranquility, privacy, golf, sea. An elegant residential complex of villas designed by the architectural firm Torras y Sierra, with traditional styl…
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Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
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Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
San Roque, Spain
from
$967,002
Welcome to our exclusive community of luxury apartments and Sky Villas in the heart of Sotogrande. Set among beautiful parkland, just sits within La Reserva, and a stone’s through from the club’s state-of the art facilities. 124 apartments nestled within six hectares of parkland offer resi…
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Residential quarter Villa Sirio Sotogrande
Residential quarter Villa Sirio Sotogrande
Residential quarter Villa Sirio Sotogrande
Residential quarter Villa Sirio Sotogrande
Residential quarter Villa Sirio Sotogrande
Residential quarter Villa Sirio Sotogrande
Residential quarter Villa Sirio Sotogrande
San Roque, Spain
from
$5,97M
The villa is conceived as the superimposition of two clearly distinct volumes: a completely open and transparent base, and a more solid upper section that appears to rest lightly on the lower level. This contrast between mass and transparency defines the project’s architectural identity. Th…
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
Residential quarter Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
Residential quarter Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
Residential quarter Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
Residential quarter Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
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Residential quarter Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
San Roque, Spain
from
$483,501
This development presents new apartments located in a gated community based on a housing concept that pursues a privileged lifestyle. For maximum tranquility and comfort, the development has surveillance systems and subway vehicle circulation to the parking lot, as well as other unique serv…
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Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
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Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
San Roque, Spain
from
$7,17M
Situated in one of the highest and most coveted enclaves in Sotogrande, this stunning new construction villa perfectly combines contemporary architecture, natural surroundings and an unbeatable location. With spectacular open views towards La Reserva, the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibra…
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Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
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Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
San Roque, Spain
from
$624,570
On a saturated sunshine coast, this town offers space, greenery and a chance to escape. As you descend, into the centre, through its winding, lantern lit paths, you are welcomed by glorious sea views nestled below its warm skyline, with nothing but the sound of nature to disturb your thought…
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Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
Residential quarter Villa Oak
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Residential quarter Villa Oak
San Roque, Spain
from
$10,01M
This exclusive villa is a haven where architecture and nature meet in perfect harmony. Nestled in the heart of a cork oak forest within the prestigious Altos de Valderrama, this unique property stands out for its meticulous design and majestic surroundings. Situated in a gated community wit…
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Residential quarter Villa Noon
Residential quarter Villa Noon
Residential quarter Villa Noon
Residential quarter Villa Noon
Residential quarter Villa Noon
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Residential quarter Villa Noon
San Roque, Spain
from
$14,79M
Designed by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, this residence represents the pinnacle of sustainable luxury and zero consumption living. With precise and elegant architecture, it integrates advanced renewable energy systems, fusing a sophisticated lifestyle with environmental responsibility. This …
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Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
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Residential quarter Villa Halo
San Roque, Spain
from
$11,15M
Located in the exclusive La Reserva de Sotogrande, this residence embodies the ultimate in sustainable luxury. Situated in a privileged position facing the golf course, it offers uninterrupted views of the impeccable greens and the glittering Mediterranean Sea. Designed with special attentio…
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Residential quarter Villa Stern
Residential quarter Villa Stern
Residential quarter Villa Stern
Residential quarter Villa Stern
Residential quarter Villa Stern
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Residential quarter Villa Stern
San Roque, Spain
from
$6,71M
This spectacular ultra-modern villa is located in the prestigious Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrande, in a privileged location next to the iconic Villa Manzana. A true masterpiece of contemporary architecture, it seamlessly blends luxury, avant-garde design and sustainability, offering an incom…
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Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
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Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
San Roque, Spain
from
$715,582
New apartment development, offering contemporary homes with 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All of them have an elegant style and are located in a lush, green garden oasis. No matter which property you choose, you’ll appreciate the state-of-the-art architecture, welcoming design, and unparalleled vi…
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Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
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Residential quarter Villa Zoe
San Roque, Spain
from
$4,55M
Set among golf courses, majestic cork trees, and the Mediterranean breeze, this villa redefines the concept of serenity and exclusivity. Located in the heart of Sotogrande, with its iconic marina and just a stone's throw from Marbella, this residence is much more than a property: it is a re…
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Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
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Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
San Roque, Spain
from
$1,01M
On a saturated sunshine coast, this town offers space, greenery and a chance to escape. As you descend, into the centre, through its winding, lantern lit paths, you are welcomed by glorious sea views nestled below its warm skyline, with nothing but the sound of nature to disturb your thought…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
Residential quarter Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
Residential quarter Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
Residential quarter Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
Residential quarter Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
Residential quarter Villa ALHAMA de La Reserva
San Roque, Spain
from
$3,41M
This villa is located in Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and a close connection to nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea and the r…
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Residential quarter Adel San Roque
Residential quarter Adel San Roque
Residential quarter Adel San Roque
Residential quarter Adel San Roque
Residential quarter Adel San Roque
Residential quarter Adel San Roque
Residential quarter Adel San Roque
San Roque, Spain
from
$626,845
New project sitting frontline to the San Roque Club Old Course, on the border of the Costa del Sol, in Cadiz. This stunning new project consists of 32 luxurious four-bedroom townhouses, generously sized designed with meticulous attention to detail. Each of the homes offers a North-South …
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Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
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Residential quarter Villa Evania de la Reserva
San Roque, Spain
from
$4,43M
This villa is located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and close contact with nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea …
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Residential quarter Villa Tierra
Residential quarter Villa Tierra
Residential quarter Villa Tierra
Residential quarter Villa Tierra
Residential quarter Villa Tierra
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Residential quarter Villa Tierra
San Roque, Spain
from
$5,86M
This is a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional plot with a building license and an approved villa project. The project has been meticulously designed to integrate perfectly into the natural surroundings, ensuring absolute privacy while offering stunning views of both the sea and the…
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Residential quarter Azahar Nature
Residential quarter Azahar Nature
Residential quarter Azahar Nature
Residential quarter Azahar Nature
Residential quarter Azahar Nature
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Residential quarter Azahar Nature
San Roque, Spain
from
$4,10M
Surrounded by lush golf courses and just steps from the Mediterranean, this villa blends the serenity of nature with the exclusivity of the Costa del Sol. Inspired by Andalusian charm and located only minutes from Marbella, it offers a unique retreat where life truly finds its meaning. Set …
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Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
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Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
San Roque, Spain
from
$14,22M
The ultimate private enclave in the most exclusive setting of Sotogrande. The residences offer their residents stunning views of the coast and beyond. Each residence will enjoy unique views and expansive outdoor areas, with 5,000 m2 plots opening onto the Mediterranean Sea, offering panora…
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