Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New collection
of luxury villas in the foothills of the Sierra de Las Nieves nature reserve, looking
over the centre of Marbella and stunning views of the bustling town and the
Mediterranean Sea.
This exclusive,
gated community offers a choice of four different styles of luxury villa, in a
community which also offers 5 star amenities and services for luxury living.
All the villas offer more than 800m² build size
with 4 or 5 ensuite bedrooms. The properties also offer high ceilings for a
feeling of extra space, landscaped gardens and private swimming pools. Built to
the highest standards and with the finest materials and the latest
technologies.
The development has been designed to feel like a
resort lifestyle only 5 minutes from Marbella. With an amazing array of
communal areas and services, including a fine dining restaurant, farmers
market, spa, gym, tennis courts, chip & putt area and more.
Location on the map
Ojen, Spain
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return