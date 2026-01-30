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Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas

Ojen, Spain
from
$3,87M
;
11
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ID: 39161
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 116830035
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Ojen

About the complex

New collection of luxury villas in the foothills of the Sierra de Las Nieves nature reserve, looking over the centre of Marbella and stunning views of the bustling town and the Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive, gated community offers a choice of four different styles of luxury villa, in a community which also offers 5 star amenities and services for luxury living. All the villas offer more than 800m² build size with 4 or 5 ensuite bedrooms. The properties also offer high ceilings for a feeling of extra space, landscaped gardens and private swimming pools. Built to the highest standards and with the finest materials and the latest technologies. The development has been designed to feel like a resort lifestyle only 5 minutes from Marbella. With an amazing array of communal areas and services, including a fine dining restaurant, farmers market, spa, gym, tennis courts, chip & putt area and more.

Location on the map

Ojen, Spain

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Residential quarter Palo Alto Villas
Ojen, Spain
from
$3,87M
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